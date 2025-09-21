I am writing this to inform some friends who believe, wrongly, that there is no such thing as Palestinians and that the people being genocided by the Zionists are nothing more than interlopers.
Prior to 1947, the territory now occupied by Israel and the Gaza Strip was commonly called Palestine. This designation was used during various historical periods, including the Ottoman rule and the British Mandate period (1920–1948). The British Mandate for Palestine was established after World War I and lasted until 1948, during which the region was officially administered under that name. The term Palestine historically referred to the geographic area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea and was used in various forms dating back to ancient times, including Roman, Byzantine, and early Islamic periods.
The earliest recorded historical reference to Palestine dates back to around 1150 BCE in ancient Egyptian inscriptions during the reign of Ramesses III. The name Peleset (transliterated as P-r-s-t) was used to describe a group of people, likely the Philistines, who lived along the southern coast of the region.
The first clear use of the term Palestine to refer to the broader region was by the ancient Greek historian Herodotus in the 5th century BCE. In his work The Histories, he described a district of Syria, called Palaistínē, which included the area between Phoenicia and Egypt, incorporating the Judean mountains and the Jordan Rift Valley.
Thus, while the name’s roots trace back to ancient Egyptian references to coastal peoples, the geographical concept of Palestine as a region appears clearly in Greek literature from the 5th century BCE.
Overview of the 1922 Census of Palestine
The 1922 Census of Palestine, conducted by the British Mandatory authorities on October 23, 1922, was the first comprehensive population survey under the Mandate. It provides a snapshot of the demographic composition of Palestine at the onset of British administration, following the collapse of Ottoman rule and the establishment of the Mandate by the League of Nations. The census recorded the population by religion, as this was the primary demographic identifier used at the time, reflecting the socio-political context of the region. It covered all inhabitants of the territory defined as Palestine, including urban and rural areas, but excluded some nomadic populations due to enumeration challenges.
Population Composition by Religion
According to the 1922 Census, the total population of Palestine was 757,182. The breakdown by religious affiliation, as reported in the official census document (Census of Palestine 1922, published by the British Mandatory Government), is as follows:
As you can see, the majority were Arab Muslims, predominantly Sunni, living across urban centers (e.g., Jerusalem, Jaffa, Hebron) and rural villages. This group formed the largest demographic, reflecting the historical Ottoman-era population. The Jewish population included both longstanding Sephardic and Mizrahi communities (e.g., in Jerusalem and Safed) and newer Zionist immigrants arriving during the late Ottoman period and early British Mandate, particularly under the Second and Third Aliyahs (1904–1914, 1919–1923). About 40% lived in Jerusalem and Jaffa districts. And the Christians consisted of mainly Arab Christians (Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant denominations), with significant communities in Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and Nazareth. A small number of European Christians (e.g., clergy, missionaries) were also included.
The next census was in 1931 and, like in 1922, was conducted by the British Mandatory authorities on November 18, 1931. It aimed to provide an updated demographic profile of Palestine amid significant political and social changes, including increased Jewish immigration during the Third and Fourth Aliyahs (1919–1923, 1924–1929) and growing Arab-Jewish tensions over land and national aspirations. Like the 1922 Census, it primarily categorized the population by religion, reflecting the era’s socio-political focus on communal identities. The census covered all settled inhabitants of Mandatory Palestine but faced challenges in fully enumerating nomadic populations, particularly Bedouins.
According to the official Census of Palestine 1931, published by the British Mandatory Government, the total population of Palestine was 1,035,821. The breakdown by religious affiliation is as follows:
Events in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union were the catalyst behind the doubling of the Jewish population in Palestine — not Judea and Samaria. The Muslims and Christians who inhabited Palestine prior to World War II were not refugees from some other country… Palestine was their historical home.
Keep these points in mind in the coming weeks as Donald Trump’s administration tries to make the case that the Palestinians have no legal claim to the territory they and their ancestors have lived in for centuries. Stop the genocide.
Mahmoud Hamamdeh, El-Mfaggara Leader, talks about Palestinian Jews and settlers:
I feel humiliated, I feel insulted, to be choked out, to be so badly treated, not by Jews, because Jews we have been living with them, they are good people, but these Zionist who come from everywhere in the world, who know no religion or ethics.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szgA1c5vOfg @ 1:15 to 1:30
Thank you Larry,
Truth spoken to unmitigated fact, facts as exist, as they are that no amount of modern whitewash nor obfuscating can eliminate, it is disgusting the lies so many fall prey unto, merely because they are either ignorant, to lazy to spend time delving into reality’s or are simply a combination of both… be warned, America, much of what your elites and deep state have been doing offshore for decades is now being onshored, by that I mean the nonsense as a nation you have endured the psychopath’s both sides of the aisle, occupying both houses, who 8n deference their monied lobbyists who in turn as bagmen are beholden unto those who pay the bills, write the cheques, a lot of what has been undertaken in off shore theatres has hit your shores, think the Steele dossier usually a solution rolled out in one form or another as a precursor to regime change, near damned worked in the U.S I might add, riots and anarchy undertaken by paid anarchists, the looting and burning of the summer of 2020 remember all of those as CNN reported non violent protests… the ongoing encouragement by NGO’s of fringe groups to destabilise mainstream established social order, recall ANTIFA, BLM, the DEI, Trans, SCOTUS Abortion protests with accompanied threats of violence the perpetrators especially DNC, Liberal political whores and adherents, supported vociferously as well as being aided and abetted a complicit mainstream media together corporates whose Executive Management and Boards had lost all semblance of moral governance, Budweiser a case in point, many other well known brands jumping into and upon that lost cause, Disney, Target, etc.. together many of your soft culture pop icons (fools) best summed up the fact you are all as vulnerable to the very same plays as have been oft used offshore destabilising once peaceful democratic nation states, how are they faring now?
How the bleating, murmuring and moaning rages, remains constant, … seriously kick back and actually think about how life in the U.S actually is at present and has been the past 3-5 years specifically for you, your family, your loved ones, friends and colleagues , neighbours … it’s been a real dig.. requiring real effort just to survive, of that you’ll likely agree… all whilst your being assailed with rising inflation, debts including Mortgage, Auto, Credit Card, Family Student, hopefully no Medical indebtedness… all creating conflicts that are de rigour presently, just part now of everyday living.. it really is sick, actually sickening I might add.
Yet sadly many do not equate what the leadership of your nation are doing offshore and that the same efforts to destabilise and sow discord, chaos cannot occasion at home… that it won’t, that it will not ever hit as hard, think again because it’s merely a matter of time, think about the present and recent past, about loss of freedom of speech, the desire to censor, of the vitriolic hatred spued unto perceived enemies all of which is designed to distract, divide, to have the nation argue left v right, Red v blue, GOP v DNC…. In other words to destroy and not bring together, no efforts to foster and actually build tolerance of any kind, a consensus… any agreement between the two sides.. nope, it’s divide and rule.
The responders are your militarised police called in to smash heads… break bodies, create anger in a rinse repeat cycle of violence… yet they, the orchestrators, aiders and abetters led your political classes together the lobbyists, the money behind such with outsized ego’s determined to get in on the action by commentating, throwing in their two bobs worth… or 5c worth, always talking drivel… they stand in numbers, shoulder to shoulder….
All whilst opinIng on any outlet that will have them, spuing all of the nonsense and poison they want ingested by the populace to ensure a rising up… they know that they, well ensconced in their bunkers, or in their compounds, well away from the fray, bodyguards in place, local law enforcement and D.A’s, Judges in the pocket, that they’ll be safe, while the riff raff, deplorables, the unwashed, fight it out…
These miscreants then expect when it is all over, the fighting, the civil fray, it will be they, those who manipulated and created the conflict in the first stinking place, it will be they and theirs who will emerge victorious to pick up the baton, to rewrite the new order, it’s an age old playbook, I hope many awaken, rising and soon, to not do so will mean that instead of Gaza, Palestinians, it will be coming to a town, a city near or close to you… prepare accordingly, time to primary, to stand, to get rid of the problem AIPAC or no AIPAC, just time to take out the trash, clean house America…. just saying
Kia Kaha (Stay strong) from New Zealand