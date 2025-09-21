Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manny's avatar
Manny
28mEdited

Mahmoud Hamamdeh, El-Mfaggara Leader, talks about Palestinian Jews and settlers:

I feel humiliated, I feel insulted, to be choked out, to be so badly treated, not by Jews, because Jews we have been living with them, they are good people, but these Zionist who come from everywhere in the world, who know no religion or ethics.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szgA1c5vOfg @ 1:15 to 1:30

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
1h

Thank you Larry,

Truth spoken to unmitigated fact, facts as exist, as they are that no amount of modern whitewash nor obfuscating can eliminate, it is disgusting the lies so many fall prey unto, merely because they are either ignorant, to lazy to spend time delving into reality’s or are simply a combination of both… be warned, America, much of what your elites and deep state have been doing offshore for decades is now being onshored, by that I mean the nonsense as a nation you have endured the psychopath’s both sides of the aisle, occupying both houses, who 8n deference their monied lobbyists who in turn as bagmen are beholden unto those who pay the bills, write the cheques, a lot of what has been undertaken in off shore theatres has hit your shores, think the Steele dossier usually a solution rolled out in one form or another as a precursor to regime change, near damned worked in the U.S I might add, riots and anarchy undertaken by paid anarchists, the looting and burning of the summer of 2020 remember all of those as CNN reported non violent protests… the ongoing encouragement by NGO’s of fringe groups to destabilise mainstream established social order, recall ANTIFA, BLM, the DEI, Trans, SCOTUS Abortion protests with accompanied threats of violence the perpetrators especially DNC, Liberal political whores and adherents, supported vociferously as well as being aided and abetted a complicit mainstream media together corporates whose Executive Management and Boards had lost all semblance of moral governance, Budweiser a case in point, many other well known brands jumping into and upon that lost cause, Disney, Target, etc.. together many of your soft culture pop icons (fools) best summed up the fact you are all as vulnerable to the very same plays as have been oft used offshore destabilising once peaceful democratic nation states, how are they faring now?

How the bleating, murmuring and moaning rages, remains constant, … seriously kick back and actually think about how life in the U.S actually is at present and has been the past 3-5 years specifically for you, your family, your loved ones, friends and colleagues , neighbours … it’s been a real dig.. requiring real effort just to survive, of that you’ll likely agree… all whilst your being assailed with rising inflation, debts including Mortgage, Auto, Credit Card, Family Student, hopefully no Medical indebtedness… all creating conflicts that are de rigour presently, just part now of everyday living.. it really is sick, actually sickening I might add.

Yet sadly many do not equate what the leadership of your nation are doing offshore and that the same efforts to destabilise and sow discord, chaos cannot occasion at home… that it won’t, that it will not ever hit as hard, think again because it’s merely a matter of time, think about the present and recent past, about loss of freedom of speech, the desire to censor, of the vitriolic hatred spued unto perceived enemies all of which is designed to distract, divide, to have the nation argue left v right, Red v blue, GOP v DNC…. In other words to destroy and not bring together, no efforts to foster and actually build tolerance of any kind, a consensus… any agreement between the two sides.. nope, it’s divide and rule.

The responders are your militarised police called in to smash heads… break bodies, create anger in a rinse repeat cycle of violence… yet they, the orchestrators, aiders and abetters led your political classes together the lobbyists, the money behind such with outsized ego’s determined to get in on the action by commentating, throwing in their two bobs worth… or 5c worth, always talking drivel… they stand in numbers, shoulder to shoulder….

All whilst opinIng on any outlet that will have them, spuing all of the nonsense and poison they want ingested by the populace to ensure a rising up… they know that they, well ensconced in their bunkers, or in their compounds, well away from the fray, bodyguards in place, local law enforcement and D.A’s, Judges in the pocket, that they’ll be safe, while the riff raff, deplorables, the unwashed, fight it out…

These miscreants then expect when it is all over, the fighting, the civil fray, it will be they, those who manipulated and created the conflict in the first stinking place, it will be they and theirs who will emerge victorious to pick up the baton, to rewrite the new order, it’s an age old playbook, I hope many awaken, rising and soon, to not do so will mean that instead of Gaza, Palestinians, it will be coming to a town, a city near or close to you… prepare accordingly, time to primary, to stand, to get rid of the problem AIPAC or no AIPAC, just time to take out the trash, clean house America…. just saying

Kia Kaha (Stay strong) from New Zealand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture