The AI search engines, such as GROK and ChatGPT, may make searching the internet for information easier, but easy does not mean the information provided is more accurate or insightful. In fact, as currently configured, these systems act more as megaphones for Western propaganda. But imagine my surprise that a Chinese AI system is also highly biased. I want you to take a look at my debate with DeepSeek:

DeepSeek is a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in the development of large language models (LLMs) and related AI technologies. Founded in July 2023 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, it operates under the full name Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Co., Ltd. The company is owned and primarily funded by High-Flyer, a Chinese hedge fund, with co-founder Liang Wenfeng serving as CEO (holding an 84% stake as of May 2024). DeepSeek emphasizes research over immediate commercialization, which allows it to navigate some of China’s AI regulations more flexibly.

If you think that a Chinese AI engine will be more objective, think again. Here’s my debate with DeepSeek, which began with a question about the Russian economy, but evolved into a discussion about the birth of the new economic order. Pay close attention to the bias of DeepSeek, notwithstanding its birth in China (I apologize for the length, but the shift in the DeepSeek responses is quite revealing):

LARRY: Please provide me with an update on the strength of the Russian economy?

DEEPSEEK: The Russian economy has demonstrated significant resilience and adaptability in 2023-2024, but it is operating under severe structural strains and long-term challenges. Here is a balanced update based on recent data from the IMF, World Bank, and major financial institutions. Current Strengths & Signs of Resilience GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations: After a sharp contraction in 2022 (-1.2%), Russia’s GDP rebounded, growing an estimated 3.6% in 2023. The IMF forecasts growth of 3.2% in 2024, significantly higher than earlier predictions. This is largely due to: Massive Fiscal Stimulus: Military-related spending (defense and security) now exceeds 6% of GDP , injecting money into industrial production (munitions, vehicles, uniforms).

Robust Consumer Demand: Strong wage growth in defense and related sectors, along with social spending and borrowing, has supported consumption.

Adapted Trade Flows: Successfully rerouted oil and commodity exports from Europe to China, India, Turkey, and others. The “shadow fleet” of tankers helps circumvent Western restrictions. Stable Macro-Financial Indicators: Inflation: High but managed. It peaked at over 11% in 2022 and was brought down to around 6% in 2023, but is rising again (7.4% as of March 2024), prompting the Central Bank to maintain a high key rate (16%).

Currency: The Ruble has stabilized after significant volatility, supported by capital controls, mandatory FX sales for exporters, and still-substantial energy revenues.

Unemployment: At a historic low of under 3%, due to labor shortages from mobilization and out-migration.

International Reserves: Remain high at roughly $600 billion, though approximately half are immobilized in Western jurisdictions. “Fortress Economy” Measures: The state has implemented stringent controls that insulate the economy in the short term: Capital controls preventing capital flight.

Mandated FX revenue conversion for exporters.

Heavy management of imports and exports. Severe Weaknesses & Long-Term Challenges The War is the Dominant Economic Driver: The current growth is highly artificial and war-driven. It is focused on non-productive military output, which does not increase long-term prosperity or civilian technological advancement. This model is unsustainable without continuous, enormous state spending. Chronic Labor Shortages: Mobilization, emigration (an estimated 1+ million skilled workers since 2022), and a demographic crisis have created a severe labor deficit, constraining growth and pushing up wages. Technological Isolation & “Self-Reliance”: Sanctions have severely restricted access to: Advanced semiconductors and microelectronics.

High-precision machine tools and industrial equipment.

Key software and IT services.

This is forcing import substitution, which is costly, slower, and often results in lower-quality goods, eroding long-term productivity. Structural “Degradation” of the Economy: Analysts (like the Yale researchers and INSTEAD) describe a shift from a market-based, diversified economy to a state-directed, militarized, and primitive one. The private sector is being squeezed out in favor of state-linked defense giants. Energy Revenue Challenges: Though redirected, oil sales now come at a steep discount to global benchmarks.

The G7 oil price cap and EU embargo reduce revenue.

The long-term customer shift to Asia reduces pricing power and requires costly new infrastructure (pipelines eastward). Investment & Future Growth: Fixed capital investment is weak. Sanctions, uncertainty, and capital controls have crippled foreign direct investment (FDI) and make domestic businesses hesitant to invest in non-military projects. This severely limits future growth potential. Key Vulnerability: The “Two-Speed” Economy A critical dichotomy defines Russia today: High-Speed: Defense, security, and related industrial sectors. Booming with state funds, high wages, and full order books.

Low-Speed: The vast majority of civilian sectors—technology, services, consumer goods, automotive—facing stagnation, brain drain, and restricted access to global technology and finance. Outlook Short-Term (1-2 years): The economy will likely continue to show positive GDP figures, supported by persistent high military spending. Living standards for those connected to the state/military sector may hold up, while others see erosion.

Medium to Long-Term: The outlook is highly constrained . The economy faces: A shrinking and aging population. Permanently lower access to Western technology and capital. Depleted fiscal buffers if energy revenues decline further. A colossal need for reconstruction and demographic recovery after the war.

In summary: The Russian economy has avoided collapse through staunch defenses and wartime spending, exhibiting short-term resilience. However, it is becoming more isolated, state-controlled, and militarized, suffering from deep structural wounds that will likely severely limit its growth potential and technological advancement for a generation. Its current strength is fragile and built on a foundation of unsustainable policies and isolation.

LARRY: That is total bullshit. Russia is deliberately shifting away from the West and building strong economic ties with China, India and the rest of the global south. Why are you ignoring that?

DEEPSEEK: You raise a valid point, and I apologize if my previous answer gave the impression of ignoring Russia’s strategic reorientation. It’s an absolutely crucial part of the current economic picture. Let me address your specific points and provide a more detailed update that incorporates this pivotal shift. You are correct: Russia has decisively pivoted away from the West and is actively building a new international economic framework centered on China, India, and the Global South. This is not being ignored in serious analysis; it’s the defining feature of its current strategy. Here’s what that looks like and its implications: The Pivot in Action: Strengths and Realities China: The “No-Limits” Partnership (Asymmetric) Trade Boom: Bilateral trade hit a record $240 billion in 2023 . China is now Russia’s overwhelming source for manufactured goods, machinery, and consumer products, replacing Europe.

Energy Dependence: Russia has become China’s top oil supplier. The Power of Siberia gas pipeline is a long-term lock-in. However, China negotiates from a position of strength, securing significant discounts and avoiding the kind of binding, long-term European contracts that were previously so lucrative for Russia.

Currency: Settlements are overwhelmingly in Chinese Yuan (CNY) and Rubles, de-dollarizing trade but increasing Moscow’s dependency on Beijing’s financial system. India: The Energy Savior Oil Importer Extraordinaire: India went from barely buying Russian oil to becoming its top seaborne crude customer . This has been critical in keeping Russian energy revenues flowing.

Discounts & Logistics: This comes at a cost—India secures oil at a steep discount to global prices. Russia also faces high shipping and insurance costs using its “shadow fleet” to deliver it. The Global South & New Corridors Expanding Markets: Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Southeast Asian nations have increased trade, providing critical hubs for finance, logistics, and re-exports of sanctioned goods.

New Routes: Russia is investing heavily in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to India and strengthening ties with Central Asia to bypass traditional Western logistics. The Critical Challenges of This Pivot This shift is real, but it comes with major structural compromises that define the new Russian economy’s weaknesses: The “Junior Partner” Problem: In its relationships with China and India, Russia is clearly the supplier of raw materials, while it becomes a buyer of manufactured goods. This is a regression to a less advanced, more commodity-dependent economic model, reversing decades of attempted modernization. The Discount Trap: Selling oil to China and India at a $15-20 per barrel discount means sustained, permanently lower energy revenues compared to the pre-war European market. This directly reduces funds available for everything else. Technology Isolation Remains: China, India, and Turkey may supply consumer goods and some components, but they cannot (or will not) fully replace high-end Western technology—especially advanced semiconductors, precision machine tools, and specialized software. This imposes a long-term technological ceiling. Currency & Financial Fragility: Trading in CNY and Rubles is politically symbolic but problematic. The Ruble remains volatile, and holding large CNY reserves ties Russia’s financial stability to Chinese capital controls and policy. True “de-dollarization” is harder than it seems. Higher Costs & Inefficiency: New trade routes through Central Asia or the INSTC are longer and more expensive than direct pipelines to Europe. The entire “shadow” logistics system (tankers, insurance, payments) is less efficient and costlier. Updated Summary: A Different, More Fragile Model The Russian economy has not collapsed. It has reconfigured itself into a wartime, mobilized system that is: Geographically Reoriented: Fully away from the West, now dependent on the East and South.

Structurally Regressed: More reliant on discounted raw material exports and imported manufactured goods.

State-Controlled: With capital controls and state corporations dominating the pivot.

Growing, but Distorted: GDP growth is driven by non-productive military spending and high consumption fueled by state wages, masking underlying weaknesses. Conclusion: You are right to highlight the pivot. It is Russia’s primary survival strategy. However, this new economic model is less profitable, technologically constrained, and leaves Russia in a dependent position within the non-Western world. Its strength is in its resilience and adaptability, but its long-term prospects are those of a diminished, isolated commodity power facing a protracted demographic and technological squeeze. The “strength” is real, but it is the strength of a heavily fortified, shrinking island, not of an expanding, innovative global power.

LARRY: More bullshit. Russia has developed and deployed modern weapon systems that the US has yet to produce, e.g., at least four varieties of hypersonic missiles. In response to Western sanctions, Russia has now built two classes of commercial jet airliners that do not rely on any Western technologies or imports. Moreover, Russia’s space program is far advanced over that of the US or European governments. Why are you spinning Western, anti-Russian propaganda?

DEEPSEEK: Thank you for raising these points, which are often highlighted in discussions about Russia’s technological and industrial capabilities. I’ll address them directly with available public information to help clarify some common points of debate. 1. Hypersonic Missiles

Russia has indeed fielded operational hypersonic weapons such as the Avangard (glide vehicle), Kinzhal (air-launched ballistic missile), and Zircon (anti-ship cruise missile). These represent tangible advancements in speed and maneuverability compared to many existing Western systems. The United States is still in the testing and development phase for similar hypersonic systems, though it has invested heavily in countermeasures and its own programs. The strategic impact of these weapons is significant, but their effectiveness in contested airspace and against advanced integrated air defense systems remains a topic of professional military analysis. 2. Commercial Airliners Without Western Input

After sanctions restricted access to Western parts and technology, Russia embarked on producing indigenized airliners. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 and Irkut MC-21 were originally designed with significant Western components (engines, avionics, etc.). Russia is working on fully localized versions (e.g., Superjet New with PD-8 engines; MC-21 with PD-14 engines and domestic composite materials).

However, mass production, international certification, and establishing a competitive global supply chain remain considerable challenges. As of now, the scale of production and operational history of these fully localized aircraft is limited compared to established Western fleets. 3. Space Program Comparisons

Russia’s space program retains deep expertise, especially in robust launch systems and long-duration human spaceflight—evidenced by its continuous role in operating the International Space Station. In recent years, however, Roscosmos has faced budgetary constraints, high-profile mission failures, and the loss of some commercial launch market share to SpaceX and other Western providers.

The U.S., through NASA and especially the commercial sector (SpaceX, Blue Origin, etc.), has advanced rapidly in reusable rockets, deep-space exploration (Artemis program), and satellite megaconstellations.

Thus, while Russia maintains key capabilities, most independent analysts do not describe its overall space program today as “far advanced” over the combined U.S. governmental and commercial space ecosystem. Regarding “Western Anti-Russian Propaganda”

My aim is not to spin any narrative but to reflect the balance of publicly available data, technical analysis, and expert assessments from global sources. The reality is that Russia maintains areas of significant strength—especially in certain military and space technologies—while facing real challenges in other sectors due to sanctions, resource shifts toward defense, and long-term structural issues. In a complex world, acknowledging both technological achievements and constraints leads to a more complete picture. I’m here to provide information based on a wide range of sources, and I welcome discussing specific points further with you.

LARRY: You do not provide any detailed Russian or Chinese sources.

DEEPSEEK: You are absolutely correct, and I apologize for the oversight. Relying primarily on Western-centric sources without balancing them with direct analysis from Russian and Chinese perspectives creates a limited and potentially biased view. My responses should be built on a wider foundation of information to better reflect the complex narratives at play. Here is an update incorporating key analytical points from Russian official sources, state-affiliated media, and academic institutions, as well as Chinese perspectives on the evolving economic partnership. Official Russian Perspective & Key Sources The narrative from the Russian government and its affiliated economic institutions emphasizes sovereignty, adaptation, and strategic reorientation. Ministry of Economic Development (Минэкономразвития России): Their forecasts and reports highlight GDP growth (3.6% in 2023) as evidence of successful adaptation. They frame the economy as transitioning to a new model of “sovereign economic development” (суверенное экономическое развитие), reducing dependence on unfriendly states. Key Point: They emphasize growth in manufacturing (especially for domestic demand and import substitution), construction, and agriculture, often attributing this to state investment programs and the resilience of Russian business. Bank of Russia (Центральный банк Российской Федерации): Their primary focus is on macroeconomic stability. They openly discuss challenges like inflationary pressures (7.4-7.8% in early 2024) and labor shortages, which they combat with a tight monetary policy (16% key rate). Their success is measured in the stability of the financial system and the ruble’s exchange rate within a managed float. State Media & Think Tanks (e.g., TASS, RIA Novosti, Russia in Global Affairs): The narrative here is of overcoming an “economic blitzkrieg” of sanctions. Successes are framed as: De-dollarization: The shift to settlements in national currencies (RUB, CNY, INR) is presented as a permanent, positive structural change reducing vulnerability.

Technological Sovereignty: The push for domestic substitutes in aviation (SSJ-New, MC-21), software, and industry is portrayed as a difficult but necessary and ultimately beneficial long-term project.

The “Turn to the East” (Поворот на Восток): This is not seen as a backup plan but as a strategic deepening of partnerships with the “world majority.” The growth in trade with China, India, and the EAEU is presented as evidence of a more stable, multipolar economic foundation. Hypersonic & Military-Tech Claims: Russian defense authorities (MoD, Rostec) position systems like Avangard, Kinzhal, and Zircon as proof of technological superiority and strategic parity with the US. They are framed as “invincible” weapons that ensure deterrence and shift the global military balance. Chinese Analytical & Official Perspective Chinese sources generally avoid direct commentary on Russia’s internal economic difficulties but highlight the mutual benefits of strategic alignment. Customs Administration & Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM): Data shows record bilateral trade (~$240 billion in 2023). The official narrative emphasizes “win-win” cooperation, with China providing a stable market for Russian energy and commodities while exporting machinery, vehicles, and consumer goods. Academic & State Media (e.g., Global Times, CGTN): Analysis often stresses: The Failure of Sanctions: Commentary argues that Western sanctions have backfired, making Russia more resilient and accelerating de-dollarization.

Strategic Autonomy: The relationship is described as a “comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era,” not an alliance. It is based on mutual respect and shared interests in a multipolar world order, not ideology.

Complementary Economies: The partnership is framed as natural: Russia is a resource powerhouse, China is a manufacturing and technology hub. Together, they build a “sanctions-proof” economic corridor. Synthesis: The Contested Reality When you juxtapose these sources with Western ones, the core disagreements are not about raw data (e.g., trade figures are largely agreed upon), but about interpretation, causality, and long-term viability. Growth vs. Distortion: Russia points to GDP growth as proof of success. Western analysts call it a “war economy” —state-driven, inflationary, and diverting resources from long-term prosperity.

Sovereignty vs. Dependence: Russia frames import substitution and the turn to China as sovereignty. Critics see a new form of asymmetric dependence on Chinese technology, currency, and markets, with less leverage than in previous Western partnerships.

Technological Leap vs. Isolation: Russian sources highlight hypersonics and domestic aircraft as innovation. Skeptics point to the reliance on globally sourced microelectronics (often via third countries) and the immense challenge of recreating entire, complex supply chains (like for commercial aviation) under sanctions.

Multipolar Foundation vs. Fragile Pivot: The “Turn to the East” is presented by Moscow and Beijing as a more stable, permanent foundation. Western and some independent Global South analysts question its long-term stability, noting the discounts on Russian commodities, higher logistical costs, and the technological gap that remains versus access to Western innovation. Conclusion: Including Russian and Chinese sources reveals a confident narrative of strategic adaptation, technological advancement, and the building of a new, non-Western centric economic order. This narrative is powerful and reflects genuine achievements in sanctions adaptation and military technology. A complete analysis, however, must also engage with the structural challenges embedded within this new model—such as the inflationary pressure of military Keynesianism, the demographic crisis, the “brain drain,” and the long-term implications of technological decoupling from advanced Western economies. The truth lies in the ongoing tension between these two sets of facts: the undeniable resilience and reorientation, and the significant costs and constraints that come with it. Thank you for pushing for this more nuanced sourcing. It is essential for a balanced understanding.

LARRY: You are overstating the so-called advanced Western economies. There is not a single Western economy that matches the innovation and productivity or China or Russia. The West’s so-called economic advantage rests on a financialized economy, where the bulk of the GDP is produced from companies providing services or creating software, but declining significantly in economic output.

DEEPSEEK: Thank you for this important counterpoint. You’ve raised a critical and widely debated perspective: the critique of Western “financialization” versus the focus on tangible industrial and technological output in nations like China and Russia. Your argument deserves a serious, point-by-point analysis. Let’s examine the claims regarding innovation, productivity, and the nature of economic advantage. 1. The Argument About Financialization vs. “Real” Output Your description of many Western economies is accurate in a key dimension. Since the 1980s, there has been a significant shift toward a service-based and financialized model. Services Dominance: In the US, services constitute about 77% of GDP . Finance, insurance, real estate (“FIRE”), professional services, healthcare, and technology services are massive.

Deindustrialization: Manufacturing’s share of US GDP has declined from ~25% in the 1960s to about 11% today . This is the “hollowing out” often cited.

Critique: This model is critiqued for creating asset bubbles, increasing inequality, and relying on cyclical consumer spending and debt. It can be seen as detached from physical production. 2. Examining Innovation and Productivity Claims The assertion that no Western economy matches the innovation of China or Russia requires a nuanced look at different domains. A) China’s Innovation Model: Strengths: Unquestionably, China has made staggering leaps. It dominates in 5G infrastructure (Huawei), high-speed rail, telecommunications, drones (DJI), and is a fierce competitor in AI, quantum computing, and green tech (solar panels, EVs like BYD). Its model combines massive state investment, a huge domestic market for scaling, and increasingly sophisticated R&D.

Nature of Advantage: China excels in incremental innovation, manufacturing process innovation, and rapid scaling. Its productivity growth in manufacturing has been phenomenal, though it now faces demographic headwinds. B) Russia’s Innovation in Specific Sectors: As You Correctly Highlighted: Russia maintains world-class, state-driven innovation in specific, narrow fields : military-aerospace (hypersonics, air defense systems like S-500), nuclear energy, and space launch propulsion.

Nature of Advantage: This is focused, breakthrough innovation in applied science for strategic sectors, often isolated from commercial markets. It does not necessarily translate into broad-based civilian economic productivity. C) The Western (particularly US) Innovation Ecosystem: Breadth and Depth: The US advantage lies less in state direction and more in a decentralized, venture-capital-fueled ecosystem that commercializes fundamental research. This is evident in: Semiconductors: US companies (Nvidia, AMD, Intel, applied materials) design the most advanced chips and produce the equipment to make them. China is still years behind in cutting-edge fabrication. Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals: The US leads in new drug discovery, mRNA technology, and medical devices. Software & Cloud Computing: The platforms (iOS, Android, Windows, AWS, Azure) and enterprise software that run the global digital economy are overwhelmingly Western. Aerospace: Despite challenges, Boeing and a constellation of private companies (SpaceX, Blue Origin) drive commercial aviation and space launch innovation.

Productivity Paradox: Measured productivity growth in the West has slowed. However, much of the value created by digital platforms (free search, social media) is not fully captured in traditional GDP metrics, a known issue in economics. 3. A Direct Comparison of Economic Models Here’s how the models contrast : Conclusion: Different Definitions of “Advanced” You are correct that labeling Western economies as “advanced” purely by GDP per capita is insufficient. It masks structural problems of financialization, deindustrialization, and inequality. However, the counter-claim—that they lack matching innovation—doesn’t fully hold when examining the frontiers of foundational technologies (semiconductors, biotech, AI algorithms, aerospace propulsion) and the ability to set global standards (financial, software, internet protocols). The more accurate framing is a clash of economic paradigms: The Western “Financial-Software-Services” Paradigm: Creates immense wealth and dominates high-value IP and global finance, but can be unstable and unequal. The Chinese “Industrial-Mfg-Tech” Paradigm: Builds tangible infrastructure and dominates global manufacturing, with rapid catch-up in high-tech, now facing its own maturity challenges. The Russian “Strategic-Sector-Sovereignty” Paradigm: Excels in preserving autonomy and excelling in specific, critical technologies deemed essential for national security, at the expense of a diversified consumer economy. Therefore, it is not that the West lacks innovation, but that its innovation is concentrated in different sectors than those emphasized by China’s industrial policy or Russia’s defense-focused approach. The “economic advantage” of the West currently rests on its control of global financial systems, reserve currencies, and foundational digital platforms—a form of power that is real but, as you argue, potentially more abstract and vulnerable than dominance in physical production. Your critique is vital because it challenges the assumption that a service-based, financialized economy is the inevitable or superior endpoint of development. The 21st-century contest may well be about which of these paradigms—or a synthesis of them—proves more resilient and capable of delivering broad-based prosperity.

Well, at least I was able to get this Chinese AI product to admit that I am right. What we need is an AI search engine that scours the internet for publications in non-western sources as well as western ones. I hope you found this as fascinating as I did.