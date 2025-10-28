It has been an amazing 12 days of conversations with a diverse group of Russian political, business and military leaders. I have struggled with technical issues… I can’t upload to YouTube and I can’t access BitChute from Russia. I have the videos of my chats with all of these people listed below, but will have to wait until I’m back in the USA to publish them.

There is a fundamental difference in how Russians look at the world compared to Americans. I think it is rooted in the Orthodox tradition. Let me explain. The United States and Russia share a common historical experience of dealing with a large, relatively unexplored mass of land. In the US we called it the Wild West… In Russia it was the Wild East. In both cases there were indigenous populations that inhabited portions of the land. Yet, the Russian expansion to the East contrasts sharply with that of the US moving to the West. The US approach focused on domination, subjugation and genocide… The movie, How the West Was Won, is the best example of this mentality. Russia did the opposite in dealing with their indigenous populations… they generally established collaborative relationships and did not threaten the economic life of the tribes and clans living in Russia’s vast eastern expanse of territory.

I am not suggesting that Russia is an Utopian society, but there is a fundamentally different way of looking at the world. Instead of approaching people and countries as a Zero-Sum Game, the Russian approach favors a Positive-Sum Game, i.e., Interactions where the combined gains of all participants are greater than zero. Cooperation and collaboration can create new value, making everyone better off.

Here are the final 14 people I interviewed last week:

Marina Evgenyevna Kim (born August 11, 1983, Leningrad) is a Russian television presenter, journalist, and politician. Member of the Presidium of the Central Council of the “A Just Russia — Patriots — For Truth” party. Secretary of the Presidium for Information Policy. Authorized representative of Vladimir Putin in the 2024 presidential elections. Former host of “Vesti” and “Good Morning” programs. Subject to sanctions by the EU, Switzerland, and Ukraine. Current Status in 2025:

Member of the Presidium of the Central Council of “A Just Russia — Patriots — For Truth”

Secretary of the Presidium for Information Policy

Authorized representative of President Vladimir Putin

Politician and public figure

Alexey Sergeevich Naumov (born March 23, 1991, Moscow) is a Russian international journalist, political scientist specializing in American studies, and expert in international relations. Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC). Former columnist and deputy head of the foreign policy department at Kommersant Publishing House. Participant in the talk show “60 Minutes” on Russia-1 channel. Recipient of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs award “For Contribution to Coverage of Russia’s Foreign Policy Activities.” Current Status in 2025:

Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC)

Columnist for the Carnegie Moscow Center

Participant in expert discussions on federal television channels

Independent international analyst

Alexander Andreyevich Yushchenko (born November 19, 1969, Mozyr) is a Russian statesman, politician, and journalist. He is a Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the VI, VII, and VIII convocations, representing the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF). A member of the CPRF faction, he has served as the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies, and Communications since 2021. For over 25 years, he has been responsible for public relations and media strategy for the CPRF and is the press secretary for CPRF Chairman Gennady Zyuganov. Current Status (2025):

Deputy of the State Duma, VIII Convocation

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, IT, and Communications

Member of the CPRF faction

Press Secretary for CPRF Chairman Gennady Zyuganov

Apti Aronovich Alaudinov (born October 5, 1973, Gorny settlement, Stavropol Krai) is a Russian military and state figure. Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces. Lieutenant General (2024). Commander of the “Akhmat” special forces unit. Hero of the Russian Federation (2022). Former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs for the Chechen Republic (2011-2021). Authorized representative of Vladimir Putin in the 2024 elections. Current Status in 2025:

Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces

Commander of the “Akhmat” special forces unit

Secretary of the Council for Economic and Public Security of the Chechen Republic

Lieutenant General

Alexander Mikhailovich Babakov (born February 8, 1963, Chisinau) is a Russian statesman and political figure. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the 8th convocation from the “A Just Russia — For Truth” party. Special Representative of the President of Russia for interaction with compatriot organizations abroad. President of the Russian Table Tennis Federation. Former entrepreneur, ex-chairman of the board of directors of FC CSKA. Current Status in 2025:

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

Special Representative of the President for work with compatriots abroad

President of the Russian Table Tennis Federation

Member of the Presidium of the Central Council of the “A Just Russia — Patriots — For Truth” party

Igor Olegovich Markov (born January 18, 1973, Odessa) is a Ukrainian politician and entrepreneur with pro-Russian orientation. Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Political Party “Rodina” (Motherland), former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Odessa City Council. Since 2014, he has been in political exile in Russia. Member of the “Committee for the Salvation of Ukraine” under the leadership of Nikolai Azarov. Wanted internationally by Ukraine. Current Status in 2025:

Political emigrant in Russia

Member of the “Committee for the Salvation of Ukraine”

Wanted internationally by Ukraine

Publicist and political analyst

Vadim Rudolfovich Samoilov (born October 3, 1964, Sverdlovsk) is a Russian rock musician, founder and permanent leader of the band “Agata Kristi” (1985-2010). Vocalist, guitarist, composer, poet, sound producer. Member of the board of the Russian Music Union, participant in the public movement “For Truth.” Known for his pro-government stance and support of the special military operation in Ukraine. Current Status in 2025:

Solo musician continuing his work after the dissolution of “Agata Kristi”

Member of the board of the Russian Music Union

Participant in the “For Truth” public movement

Authorized representative of Vladimir Putin (since 2012)

Lexus and Vovan

This was a real treat. Vovan and Lexus have perfected the art of getting politicians to tell the truth. They’ve done Kamala Harris, George W Bush and Henry Kissinger. This clip with the former French President Hollande is a classic:

Vovan is a Russian prankster known for pranking international celebrities and politicians. He is a journalist and lawyer by education.

Lexus is a Russian prankster working in the genre of “prank journalism.” He is an economist and lawyer by education The duo has been working together since 2014, specializing in political pranks.

Mamuka Pipiya is a Georgian and Russian businessman known for his close ties to Russian political circles. He is the founder and owner of the Pipiya Group of Companies, which implements large-scale infrastructure projects in Moscow and other regions of Russia. He is one of the major contractors in Moscow’s construction sector and is recognized as one of the most influential entrepreneurs of Georgian origin in Russia. Current Status in 2025:

President of the Pipiya Group of Companies

Member of the Board of the Russian-Georgian Business Council

Member of the Public Council under the Moscow City Government

Advisor on International Economic Projects

Mamuka is a new, dear friend. I was able to spend quite a bit of time with him during my visit. He also owns a Georgian restaurant that serves incredible cuisine. I put on some weight because of him.

Alexander Yuryevich Kazakov (born December 6, 1965, Riga) is a Russian political philosopher, television commentator, public figure, and journalist. He is a Co-Chairman of the International “Club of People’s Unity,” and served as an advisor to the first head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Zakharchenko (2014-2018). He is one of the leaders of the Headquarters for the Defense of Russian Schools in Latvia, as well as the founder and ideologist of the United Congress of Russian Communities of Latvia. He acts as a consultant for youth political movements in Russia and is a political consultant specializing in ideologies. He has experience in media and political consulting.

Current Status as of 2025:

· Co-Chairman of the International “Club of People’s Unity”

· Member of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy

· Member of the Russian Writers’ Union

· Author of the bestselling book The Fox of the North: The Grand Strategy of Vladimir Putin

· Regular expert on Russian political TV and radio talk shows

I count Alexander as a new friend as well. I will be posting my interview with him and with Mamuka in the coming days.

Vasily Dmitrievich Vakarov (born May 24, 1966, Iza village, Zakarpattia region) is a Ukrainian lawyer, political scientist, and public figure. Former high-ranking official in the Administration of the President of Ukraine, specializing in anti-corruption policy. Currently a political emigrant in Russia and critic of the Ukrainian government. Listed in the “Peacemaker” database and subject to sanctions by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. Current Status in 2025:

Political expert on Ukrainian affairs

Regular participant in Russian political talk shows

Author of publications on the “Voice of Truth” platform

Host of a Telegram channel criticizing Ukrainian authorities

Eduard Aleksandrovich Basurin (born June 27, 1966, Donetsk) is a military figure of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Former press secretary of the DPR military command (from January 14, 2015), Colonel of the DPR. Graduate of the Donetsk Higher Military-Political School (1987). Has experience serving in the Soviet and Russian armies (1987-1997). Included in EU sanctions lists since February 16, 2015. Current Status in 2025:

Retired Colonel of the DPR

Former press secretary of the DPR military command

Former deputy commander of the DPR Ministry of Defense corps

Subject of EU sanctions lists

Gennady Zyuganov is a veteran Russian politician who has led the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) since its foundation in 1993. Under his leadership, the CPRF has maintained its status as the second most influential political party in Russia and the primary opposition force in the State Duma. Zyuganov is known for his consistent advocacy of socialist ideals, criticism of neoliberal economic policies, and strong positions on national sovereignty. His political stance combines Soviet-era ideology with contemporary patriotism, emphasizing social justice, state control over key industries, and the restoration of Russia’s great-power status.

Zyuganov’s influence stems from his ability to mobilize protest votes while remaining within the framework of the political system. He maintains a nuanced relationship with the Kremlin—criticizing government policies on economic and social issues while generally supporting the official line on foreign policy and national security.

Mikhail Yefimovich Shvydkoy is a distinguished Russian statesman, public figure, art historian, and television presenter. He currently serves as the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation. Former Minister of Culture of Russia (2000–2004) and former Director General of the “Kultura” TV channel, he holds a doctorate in Art History and is a professor. He is a recognized expert in international cultural cooperation. Current Status (2025):

Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation

Chairman of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace, and Development

Member of the Presidential Council for Culture and Art

Regular participant in international cultural forums

I wish every American could experience what I did during my time in Moscow. Just being able to sit and talk with no restrictions is a tonic the world needs. During a closing press conference hosted by TASS, I compared my experience in Moscow with that of a ten year old boy who asks his parents for a piece of chocolate for Christmas and wakes up on Christmas morning to discover he’s been gifted a chocolate factory, a new pony and a fancy sports car… I learned more from this visit than I expected.