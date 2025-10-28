Son of the New American Revolution

Peter Taylor
4h

Congratulation Larry J… a true humanitarian ambassador and envoy for peace, dialogue and diplomacy, your countrymen and women, the faux administrators of what was once a truly great power would learn so much from you, I truly enjoy your reports, the interviews you selflessly provide to so many channels, hence my opening comments … it is a sad indictment upon Western society, especially supposedly both learned and polite 😂😂 that they are unable to do the most basic, sit down, get to know, talk with and to those they deride, denigrate, malign, hate, and vilify… the world we know would be a much happier, safer, contented place of habitat but for divesting the bellicose, belligerent hubris and outdated tropes so vociferously adhered unto and repeated by these supposed elites who it seems are content to self flagellate upon the altar of death, destruction, injury, war, assassination, regime change, dictatorships whilst espousing the rule of law, democracy and democratic values ad nauseum… none of which by their own actions, deeds, words spoken they believe nor subscribe unto….

Like so many who see through their unmitigated bullshit, we are tired of it all, the game and gig is up, we see them for the Machiavellian dystopian fascist and greed obsessed, money grubbing, free loading frauds they represent, nostralis deep in the public trough,quaffing huge sums of public taxpayer funds as they travel the globe, junketing every other weekend, living it up they believe in 5/6 Star hotels, first class and private jet travel, whilst doing the bidding of the worst of humanity, they who hide in the shadows orchestrating the filth we are expected to put up with… no more, the world, thankfully many within have woken up, just look at the parlous state of European strongholds, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, and their lessor light states, all cashing verbal cheques their mouths, treasuries and defence departments have no funds to actually make good upon.

Your comments this report of the outstanding pedigrees of those you have met with, reminds me of my last trip to China and the region where the Uighurs are supposedly oppressed only to find the opposite is reality, no oppression, happy Muslim Chinese, able to worship, in fact I discovered China has over 100million Jews, Christians, Muslims, Protestant faiths able to worship without fuss do8ng so living peaceably without hassle from the supposed devilish, evil according to Joe Biden, recall his odious ill informed message to Xi Jinping and the CCP… time the average Joe and Jayne took control again and rid from their midst this detritus of humanity that holds and suppresses us serving the few over the many… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

Nicholas
4h

There's a fun video clip of Zakharova dancing to the Russian folk song Kalinka on YouTube, which softens her tough image of someone who's always single-mindedly focused on communicating the Kremlin's viewpoint and destroying the collective West's propaganda, to great effect I might add.

Lordy, Zyuganov has been around a longtime. Larry, the late Stephen F. Cohen, and other historians have said that Zyuganov was the real winner against Boris Yeltsin in the 1996 election, but the election was rigged in favor of Yeltsin in no small part due to American interference.

