Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
Oct 15

Thanks for all you do, Larry.

Speaking honestly about your country, warts and all, is the highest form of patriotism.

Reply
Share
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
Oct 15

The Bucha psyop continues to be flogged around...

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture