Thanks to Alastair Crooke, my latest trip to Moscow introduced me to a number of influential Russian policymakers and academics, and reaffirmed my belief that the US and Russia should be great friends rather than adversaries. Alastair’s organization — Conflicts Forum — was asked to organize — in partnership with The Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights and the St. Petersburg Dialogue Forum (both Russian bodies) –- a high-level Strategic Dialogue Initiative in Moscow.

The Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights is a Russian consultative body established to assist the Russian President in the exercise of his constitutional responsibilities to guarantee and protect human rights and freedoms, keep the Russian President informed on the situation in this area and to facilitate development of civil society institutions in Russia, and draft proposals for the President on matters within its mandate. For many years, the Council has been advocating for a constructive dialogue between Russia and Western countries. The Council is chaired by Mr Valery Fadeev, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation.

The St Petersburg Dialogue Forum used to be a venue of unofficial dialogue between Russian and German public figures, but for the past years has been dormant due to the conflict and war in Ukraine.

The objective of this Dialogue Initiative was — through the joint efforts of senior independent figures in civil society in the West and in Russia – to contribute to overcoming the current extremely negative trends that are leading towards conflict and possibly war, and to identify ways out of this dramatic situation. Along with Mr. Fadeev, Mr. Sergei Karaganov played a critical role in moderating the discussion that Alastair and I had with an extraordinary group of Russian intellectuals. Mr. Karaganov is not your typical academic. He is a key intellectual figure in Russia’s elite circles, often described as an informal advisor to President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Karaganov is recognized for formulating influential doctrines that have shaped Russian policy toward its “near abroad,” including Ukraine, and for advocating a multipolar world order led by Russia and China.

Following the Strategic Dialogue session on Saturday, Alastair and I were invited to speak at the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, which was sponsored by the Higher School of Economics’ (HSE) Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs. The Higher School of Economics in Moscow is a large public research university formally known as the National Research University Higher School of Economics (HSE University). It was founded in 1992 as a new, reform-oriented economics institute in post-Soviet Russia and has since grown into one of the country’s leading universities, with its main campus and governance in Moscow and additional campuses in St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, and Perm.

Our session was attended by a diverse group of government officials, diplomats, academics and journalists, as well as students of HSE. Alastair and I focused our remarks principally on the special military operation in Ukraine and Russia’s relationship with the West and BRICS.

The last three days of my visit to Moscow was with the International Club of National Unity. The International Club of National Unity (also referred to as the International “National Unity Club” or ICNE in English; Russian: Международный клуб национального единства) is a Russian non-governmental organization and think tank focused on promoting traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, fostering inter-ethnic harmony, and advancing pro-Russian geopolitical narratives. It operates as a platform for public diplomacy, media events, and international outreach.

Established in the early 2010s, the club is headquartered in Moscow and functions as a network of politicians, journalists, military figures, and international commentators sympathetic to Russia’s worldview. It emphasizes “national unity” as a counter to perceived Western “globalism” and cultural erosion. The organization’s website describes its core aims as supporting state policies on preserving Russian values, promoting peace and friendship among peoples, and popularizing the “Russian world” (Russkiy Mir) concept, which includes cultural, historical, and linguistic ties to Russian-speaking populations abroad.

The ICNE is co-chaired by Alexander Babakov, Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma, and political philosopher Alexander Kazakov. I consider both men as new friends and have interviewed each, and posted those videos on sonar21.com and my Bitchute channel. Members include Eduard Basurin (former Donetsk People’s Republic defense official), Andrey Gurulev (State Duma deputy), and Lt. General Apti Alaudinov (commander of Akhmat special forces). It is a non-partisan, diverse group.

During my three days with ICNE, I interviewed eleven prominent Russians who are members of the ICNE. I was pleasantly surprised to have an extended chat with Vyacheslav “Slava” Fetisov, a legend in the world of Hockey. Mr. Fetisov is a Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs. Member of the Supreme Council of the “United Russia” party. He holds the rank of Active State Councillor

of the Russian Federation, 1st Class.

Mr. Fetisov is one of the most decorated athletes in hockey history: a two time Olympic Champion, seven-time World Champion, and three-time Stanley Cup winner. He is a member of the IIHF Hall of Fame and the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. He previously held high-level government positions, including Head of the Federal Agency for Physical Culture and Sports (Rossport) and Senator from Primorsky Krai. I was shocked to learn that the US has sanctioned Mr. Fetisov… He is prohibited from traveling to the US to see his daughter and grandchildren even though he played hockey for the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings. He is a consummate gentleman. Banning someone like Mr. Fetisov from visiting the United States is a stain on my country.

My interview with him is posted below, along with my chat on Friday with Glenn Diesen: