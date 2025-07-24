Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
1h

You do not hear about the biolabs that the US had set up in Ukraine. I recall seeing a map of Ukraine that showed biolabs that Russia took out at the beginning of the SMO.

I also read a story about people living in a village in Russia that had fallen ill from whatever had escaped out of a biolab not far away in Ukraine.

A lot of nasty business has gone on in Ukraine for many years.

