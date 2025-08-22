Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Were all three of the US people--that sat down in Alaska with Putin, Lavrov, and Ushakov--ignorant about Russian security guarantees proposed in 2022 at Istanbul+?

Not one of them did any prep or homework on issues that would be discussed in Alaska? It does look that way. Shameful and disrespectful!

So now the whole business is back to US not helping with any peace. More threats and deadlines blurted to Russia by Trump.

I am SO tired of Trump's shtick about 'the war is Biden's, and would not have happened if he--Trump--was Pres. at the time'. Untrue and fruitless.

The US will go on pumping money and weapons into Ukraine. Trump and Zelensky and the European clown car are responsible for the killing and maiming of more lives.

