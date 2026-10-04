Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Marcus
Oct 4

IMHO the Israeli communications strategy is a manifestation of "Persecution propaganda." Persecution propaganda is where you maliciously swap the "victim" and "persecutor" roles (see the Karpman Drama Triangle). It is devilishly effective because the "rescuer" is not only fooled into aiding the actual persecutor, but they will be labelled a persecutor if they try to aid the actual victim. Idioms like, "they cry out in pain while they hit you" and "every accusation is a confession" are signals that persecution propaganda is in play. This is an emotive strategy that is resilient to logic and is especially effective when there is a history of persecution that can be willfully distorted.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
Oct 4

😀Big Thanks😃

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