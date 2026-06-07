Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

Iran is smart to wait to negotiate until basic demands/actions take place.

'When pigs fly' is the phrase that came to mind concerning fulfillment of Iran's two requests: 1.US returning Iran's $24 billion frozen assets; 2.Israel stops murdering, and exits Lebanon.

Both the US and Israel are untrustworthy.

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
5h

Shorter is good!

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