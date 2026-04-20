Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Maya Thomas's avatar
Maya Thomas
4hEdited

Iran needs a maritime lawyer to block the U.S. in an international court and get reparations for illegal activity related to bombing and seizing Iran’s ship.

We all know how the ridiculous lies justifying this illegal war has morphed. What Mossad and the CIA did after Bessent initiated sanctions that hurt people in Iran is horrifying. They burned police officers, who were unarmed at the protest. They stopped people at checkpoints and murdered them in cold blood. They caught busses of people on fire and burned the people to death. They shot police officers and peaceful protesters. There’s a lot more and it’s horrific. You know the rest of the lies.

Iran needs to immediately bring this to an international body to change this war into a treaty like The Montreux Convention regarding the Regime of the Straits.

It states:

When Turkey is at war, or feels threatened by a war, it may take any decision about the passage of warships as it sees fit.

The Montreux Convention is an international agreement governing the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits in Turkey.

It was signed on 20 July 1936 and went into effect on 9 November 1936. The treaty addressed the question about who should control the strategically vital Strait between the Black and Mediterranean seas. This is a natural waterway, like the Strait of Hormuz.

Turkey receives a management fee. Iran could have been getting a management fee for the last 85-years.

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Maya Thomas's avatar
Maya Thomas
3h

Desire to buy our debt fell off a cliff. Bessent just bought back bonds in a greater amount than in all of U.S. history. As bonds mature, our allies are cashing out. It could signal a protest of our illegal activities in Iran. It could signal lack of faith in our ability to pay our bills.

We spend all of the money we collect in taxes by May. We borrow to float running the government for the rest of the year. We are are on track to be $2.5-million in the red if we leave Iran tomorrow.

We cannot afford the Iran war. The administration doesn’t even have an estimate of direct costs. The administration doesn’t have a budget.

We are going to owe Iran money for reconstruction just like we had to pay in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The total direct and indirect cost of the Afghanistan war was $6.5 trillion for military costs, reconstruction costs and interest.

U.S. budget estimates of direct costs of the Iraq war were $50- to $60-billion.

The actual direct costs of the Iraq war were 50,000 times greater than the estimate.

Social security is $1.5-trillion a year.

The cost of the Afghan war was 4.3x larger than our social security annual budget.

If passed, we will have a $1.5-trillion dollar War Department budget.

40% of the total U.S. budget will be consumed by social security and the war budget.

We are a driving at a brick wall and no one wants to tap the breaks.

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