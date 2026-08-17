Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5h

I believe Marjorie TG's information. She is not one to throw wads at the wall to see what sticks. She does not continue to stand for the old USA just to draw attention to herself.

We should be concerned that the suggestion of a nuclear bomb dropped on Iran was even mentioned out loud in a.meeting of the higher-ups. Lunatic-talk...demonic talk.

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JimG's avatar
JimG
2h

What Putin doesn't understand is that Trump can't negotiate with Russia while they look like they are losing, or the Ukraine has a chance. No one cares how many die on the battlefield. Trump needs Russia to beat Ukraine so he can "save it." That is, I don't think the war will end until the New York Times and MSNBC, NBC, and NPR say uncle, which they won't. Five years ago a contractor friend said his bosses thought there was going to be a nuclear war. I now think so too. Good way to depopulate human beings for the Epstein class while they hide in their bunkers. Come on Putin - kill the terrorist masterminds.

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