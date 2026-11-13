Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
11hEdited

Can’t leave without at least some mention of Jensen Huang.

Isn’t it interesting how the US security agencies let Jeffrey Epstein ply young women to America’s elite, but they brought down Mr Huang for having a private affair?

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
11h

To the best of my recollection, the December 2021 Russian security proposal didn’t just say no more NATO expansion and no weapons on Russia’s borders. It went quite a bit further. It called for NATO to roll back its presence to the state it was in pre-expansion. That means no NATO presence in the Baltics and several other east European nations.

At first it sounds kind of wishlisty, but it makes sense from a security architecture point of view.

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