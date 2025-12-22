Son of the New American Revolution

Roy Jones
8h

A heavy dose of coordination going on here. Today, the FT has a piece on how Russia’s military analysts are ‘fooling’ president Putin into believing that they’re winning on the battlefield. Usual bunch of Chatham House experts to back this up - presumably reading from MI6 briefings. If only Orwell was around today to see his warnings of authoritarianism fully on parade.

simon hunt
11h

Completely agree simply does not make sense from my chats with friends in Moscow and elsewhere. It s more that they would like their president to be less patient.

