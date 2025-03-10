I had an amazing day. I had a two-hour meeting with Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, and the Foreign Ministry’s Press Secretary, Maria Zakharova. Mr. Lavrov is a gentleman and the walking definition of a master diplomat. I was accompanied to the meeting by Judge Napolitano and Mario Nawfal. The Russian Foreign Ministry recorded the session and I will provide the link once it becomes available.

Lavrov presents himself with quiet humility and a sharp sense of humor. I have dealt with prima donnas before and can vouch that Mr. Lavrov is not one. He looks you straight in the eye and engages in a personal way that is not contrived or artificial.

He spent some time reviewing the history of events with Ukraine, but did not review events from the 13th Century like Vladimir Putin did with Tucker Carlson. He was not trying to score debating points. Rather, he provided a factual account of external events that have shaped the conflict with Ukraine. You may question my use of the term, “factual,” but, if you read Scott Horton’s book, Provoked, Lavrov’s account matches up with Scott’s extensively documented history of the last 35 years.

Russia believes that Donald Trump offers a genuine opportunity to restore normal relations between Moscow and Washington. However, Russia is proceeding slowly and cautiously. They’ve adopted the Ronald Reagan line, “trust but verify.” Russia’s position on a peace deal with Ukraine is clear and unambiguous.

In June 2024, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia would only end its war in Ukraine if Kyiv surrendered the entirety of four regions claimed by Moscow and abandoned its bid to join NATO. He outlined conditions for a ceasefire and negotiations, requiring Ukraine to hand over the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, including the parts Russia does not control. According to Tass, Putin said that if Ukraine initiates a “real withdrawal of troops” and formally renounces its intention to join NATO, Russia will cease fire and begin negotiations.

Further conditions included:

Ukraine had to abandon plans to join NATO, become a neutral country, and never seek to develop nuclear weapons.

The rights of Russian-speakers in Ukraine had to be respected.

Sanctions against Russia had to be lifted.

Kyiv must recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, and these “new territorial realities” should be recognized globally.

Ukraine’s demilitarization and denazification, as agreed upon at the March 2022 peace talks in Istanbul5.

Putin stated that his proposal aimed to end the conflict, not simply freeze it. He also said that if these demands were rejected, Moscow’s future demands would change. What does that mean? Tougher demands.

I was able to discuss today’s events with Nima, Judge Napolitano and Danny Davis: