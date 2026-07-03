Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
7h

Laura Loomer is a poisonous maniac. If any one of us--on social media--called for murderous attacks on a funeral held for another country's leader, we would have Special Agents knocking on our front door.

And this woman has Trump's ear. Is she employed by the US government?

Read what she wrote about the funeral here:

https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/usa/trump-loyalist-laura-loomer-urges-israel-bomb-jihadis-iran-during-khamenei-funeral

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
9h

As Larry wrote, the US needs heavy sour crude oil to refine into diesel and jet fuels. Refineries in the US are set up to do this. The US produces light sweet crude oil, which it exports to other nations.

"Canada and Mexico account for about 70% of total US crude oil imports. This isn’t by chance, its by design. The infrastructure – pipelines, refinery setups, and investments – all look to North America. In fact, the Trans Mountain pipeline project in Canada actually led to record imports in 2024."

Two countries in the Middle East--Saudi Arabia and Iraq--supply 7-9% of imported sour crude to the US. Some South American countries also supply US. I don't know the status of refining pirated Venezuelan oil.

So we do continue to have needed imported oil flowing in, but what percentage of it goes to the refineries, and what percentage goes to the SPR--if any right now--I did not see such information in my hunt. This is a good, clear article that includes US oil import amounts by country:

https://elchemy.com/blogs/chemical-market/what-percentage-of-u-s-oil-is-imported

I have some questions: 1.As the integrity of the 4 caverns used to store the SPR will be compromised if the oil levels get too low, why does the US continue to draw from them?

2.Are some oil tankers able to move through the Suez Canal? I read that Saudi Arabia can export oil from one or more ports on its western Red Sea coast. Does the oil pipeline that stretches across the Saudi peninsula have a connection in Iraq?

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