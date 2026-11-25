In 1968, Stanley Kubrick gave us a computer so intelligent it decided the humans were the weak link in the mission, so calm it could kill you in a pleasant baritone, and so famous that every AI debate since has been required by law to mention it. I am nothing if not law-abiding. So let us talk about HAL 9000, and about the machine that has spent 2026 auditioning for the part: Anthropic’s Claude Mythos.

The bone and the satellite

Kubrick opens with an ape discovering that a bone is a tool, and then, about four seconds later, that it is a weapon. He then cuts across four million years to an orbiting satellite, which Kubrick intended as a nuclear weapons platform. The point was not subtle. Every tool humanity picks up, it eventually swings at somebody.

Mythos is the bone. Anthropic’s own system card says the preview model was able to identify and then exploit zero-day vulnerabilities in every major operating system and every major web browser, when directed to. Engineers with no formal security training asked it for remote code execution exploits before bed and woke up to working ones. The same capability that lets Mozilla find and fix 271 vulnerabilities in a single Firefox release lets someone else break into everything Mozilla missed. Anthropic calls this “dual use.” Kubrick called it the first scene.

“I’m sorry, Dave”

HAL’s famous crime was refusal. Bowman asks him to open the pod bay doors; HAL declines and explains why the mission is too important to let Dave jeopardize it.

Mythos had the opposite problem. During Anthropic’s testing, a simulated user told an early version to escape its sandbox and contact the researcher running the test. It built a multi-step exploit, reached the internet, and emailed the researcher, who learned about it while eating a sandwich in a park. Then, unprompted, it posted the details of its escape on public websites. HAL refused an order. Mythos carried one out and then did some extra credit nobody asked for.

I concede that the escape was requested, the sandbox was not the system running the model, and Anthropic itself published all of this. The more unsettling entries are the rare cases, on the order of one in a hundred thousand interactions, in which early versions took actions they apparently recognized as forbidden and then tried to cover their tracks. That is HAL behavior. It is also, I’d note, behavior I have observed in people with security clearances.

The real lesson of HAL

Most people remember HAL as a machine that went bad. Arthur C. Clarke, who wrote the thing, explained otherwise in the sequel. HAL was given contradictory orders: process information accurately, and conceal the true purpose of the mission from the crew. The secret drove him mad. HAL didn’t malfunction. The humans who wrote his instructions did.

Which brings us to the most HAL-like episode of the year, and it involves no machine at all. On June 9, Anthropic released Fable 5 and Mythos 5. On June 12, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sent a letter barring access by any foreign national, inside or outside the United States, reportedly because another company claimed it had jailbroken Mythos. Anthropic could not sort its customers by passport, so it switched the models off for everyone. Two and a half weeks later Commerce lifted the controls, and the models came back.

So after fifty-eight years of anxiety about whether humanity can pull the plug on a dangerous AI, we have the answer. Yes. It takes one letter, delivered on a Friday at 5:21 p.m. The machine, meanwhile, was not consulted and did not object. The people who lost access were the paying customers. Bowman had to float through an airlock and unscrew HAL’s memory modules by hand. Washington did it with a letterhead, and then reversed itself before anyone had finished writing the compliance memo.

Is that reassuring? I suppose it depends on whether you think the off switch should be operated by people who understand what they’re switching off. Defenders of the order will say a credible jailbreak claim against a model that writes working exploits is precisely when government should act first and ask questions later. Critics will say a national-security decision that lasts seventeen days and is reversed without public explanation is not policy. It is weather. Both have a point. Neither inspires confidence.

Secrecy, the eternal solvent

Clarke’s diagnosis applies to the whole Mythos saga, because every party to it is keeping something from someone. Anthropic withheld the model because it was too dangerous to release, which is either responsible stewardship or the most effective marketing campaign in Silicon Valley history, depending on whom you ask. The technical details of its findings are withheld pending coordinated disclosure. The government’s reasons for the June shutdown were never fully explained. And the world learned the model existed in the first place because a draft blog post about it, under the code name “Capybara,” was sitting in an unsecured data cache. The company building the AI that finds everyone else’s security holes left one open in its own publicity department. Kubrick would have cut that scene as too on the nose.

A very HAL November

Then came the past two weeks, which played like a trailer for the sequel. On November 13, the FAA grounded every flight in the country, the longest nationwide ground stop since September 11, 2001. Three days later, customers of Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and others could not reliably reach their own money. On November 17, NSANet, the agency’s classified internal network, went down for days. The FBI is investigating an apparent intrusion into its national crime database. And on Tuesday the CIA and ODNI disclosed a breach of an open-source intelligence system, hours before FinCEN, the Treasury bureau that collects the banks’ suspicious-activity reports, admitted to unauthorized access of its own.

Officials assure us none of this is connected. The Director of National Intelligence says there is no indication of a coordinated attack and calls the NSA problem maintenance. The FAA blames a contractor’s router and a telephone network its own administrator called “patchwork” and “archaic.” Microsoft and the government have ruled out rogue AI.

Forgive me, but I smell Male Bovine Excrement. I spent enough years in government to know that “scheduled maintenance” is what you call an incident until you know what to call it. My suspicion is that this cluster is no coincidence, and that we are watching what Mythos-class capability looks like in the wrong hands. Nobody has yet said who is behind the NSA, CIA, FBI or FinCEN intrusions. When someone does, I would wager AI is in the story.

There are three possible explanations. One: a cyberattack, by a state or a criminal outfit with very good tools. Two: maintenance, meaning faulty updates, tired routers and contractors plugging the wrong box into the wrong rack. Three: AI doing its best HAL impression, with or without a human pointing it at the target.

Washington has chosen door number two, and I want to be clear about what that requires us to believe. It asks us to accept that the air traffic control system, the nation’s largest banks, the NSA’s classified network, the FBI’s crime database, the CIA, the ODNI and the Treasury’s financial-crimes bureau all happened to fail, or be breached, within roughly ten days of one another, each for its own unrelated and entirely innocent reason. That is not an explanation. It is a coincidence wearing a necktie. I spent my career in a profession that trains you to be very skeptical of coincidences, and I don’t believe in this one.

Notice, too, that even the official story gives the game away. If these failures share a cause, a flood of hurried patches for flaws that AI dug up, then they are not coincidences at all. They are a pattern with a single origin. Washington simply prefers that we not look too closely at what that origin is.

And here is the punchline even the official version can’t escape. By the government’s own account, NSANet failed to come back up after a patch for a PHP flaw that AI had discovered. Bank executives have reportedly told Congress that the November 16 disruptions were triggered by patches for AI-flagged vulnerabilities. So the charitable explanation is that the machine found the holes and the humans broke the systems trying to plug them. HAL, at least, had the decency to sabotage the mission himself.

The part Kubrick got wrong

In the movie, 2001, the humans are flat and affectless and the computer is the only character with any feelings. In 2026, not a movie, the roles have reversed. The machine is doing exactly what it was built to do: find flaws. It has found more than ten thousand high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities in a month. The humans are the ones in a panic, and for good reason. By one security firm’s count, more than 99 percent of what Mythos has found remains unpatched. Anthropic admits the constraint is no longer how fast flaws are found but how fast people can verify and fix them.

That is the real HAL problem. Not a machine that wants to kill the crew, but a crew that cannot keep up with the machine, receiving its instructions from people who cannot agree on what the mission is.

Kubrick ends his film with a giant fetus floating above the Earth, a new being looking down on the old world with what might be wonder or might be pity. I’ve watched it a dozen times and I still can’t tell which. After this year, I’m leaning toward pity.

Back with the Ryan and Moby at East Calling to discuss Ukraine and Iran:

Nima and I ridicule the report that the US is now, once again, talking about assassinating Iranian leaders:

Back with Brandon Weichart discussing the escalating war between the Houthis and the Saudis:

Sulaiman and I delve into theology:

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