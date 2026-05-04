Unless TACO Trump is bluffing, the US appears poised to unleash a new series of attacks on Iran using the Strait of Hormuz as an excuse. On Sunday afternoon, Donald Trump President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that the US will begin guiding foreign ships out of the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday under “Project Freedom,” calling it a humanitarian effort to assist neutral vessels stranded by the conflict. Trump warned that any interference with the operation would be met with force.

Prior to this, President Trump on Truth Social said that Iran has not yet paid a ‘big enough price’ for ‘what they’ve done to humanity’:

‘I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP’

Trump, as expected, rejected the Iranian proposal and then announced Project Freedom around 5:30 pm eastern time on Sunday… By giving the military operation a new name, Trump is using a lawyer’s trick to circumvent the War Powers Act. I anticipate that a majority of the Senators and Representatives will go along with Trump’s ruse and will re-start the 60 day clock.

Trump officials are working overtime to convince the public that this is a diplomatic move to try to compel Iran to allow freedom of navigation through the Strait. US Officials told the Wall Street Journal:

‘Project Freedom will not include escorts by US warships through the Strait of Hormuz, but rather a coordinated effort by shipping and insurance companies’

The most likely first move will be an aerial assault on Iranian positions in and around Qeshm Island using US aircraft currently based at Al Dhafra Air Base, just south of Abu Dhabi. It would not surprise me to learn that the US has coordinated with the owners of one of the tankers stuck in the Persian Gulf to make a deliberate run to breach the Strait at a pre-coordinated time. The US will have its air assets aloft ready to attack any Iranian small boat effort to stop the tanker. That will kick off a new phase in the war with Iran that, notwithstanding Trump’s claim the war has ended, will ignite a new round of air strikes and missile attacks by both sides.

Hossein Pak, a journalist with the Resistance Front, says Tehran is preparing major actions to defeat the US siege in the Strait of Hormuz:

“The Iranian nation and the Armed Forces have the power to break the enemy’s siege in a serious way… It’s going to happen in the next few hours,” .

Blockade or no blockade, Tehran is projecting calm. The message is steady: Iran is standing strong. UKMTO reports that an oil tanker, 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah, UAE, was struck by projectiles early Monday morning Tehran time.

Normally on Sunday I am not doing any podcasts. However, the breaking news from Trump changed my routine. I spoke with Pyotr Kurzin at 6 pm eastern:

And I did a last minute chat with Mario regarding Operation Project Freedom:

Scott Horton interviewed my on Thursday and just posted our conversation: