Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Maya Thomas's avatar
Maya Thomas
3hEdited

We could just leave. Oh, but wait that doesn’t cost anything and we haven’t killed anyone or destroyed anyone’s lives, jobs, homes and cities, killed entire generations and of families leaving only bodies without legs and partial arms.

Instead, we must do the Demon Satan’s work and keep waging a war based on nothing other than our secret plot and plan of causing pain, suffering, dismemberment, suffering by concrete crushing bodies that rats and feral dogs can eat.

Such a moral country. Tsk tsk.

Netanyahu, DJT and Jared plot, plan and show site plans about redevelopment in Gaza and West Asia without shame.

Bombs are definitely dripping.

Jared put the $2-billion of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) that MBS gave to Jared, into Jared’s new private equity firm, Affinity Partners, and then moved the $2-billion into Netanyahu’s / Israel’s Phoenix Holdings.

The real estate development partnership plans to murder everyone on the continent, use the $295-million dollars of Caterpillar armored bulldozers that Congress approved on 17 April 2026 to clear homes, and redevelop the West Asia.

Netanyahu, DJT and MBS do not want to stop aggression. They do not want diplomacy.

I’m delirious. Forgive the typos. Was sleeping a minute ago.

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
2h

"Trump, as expected, rejected the Iranian proposal and then announced Project Freedom around 5:30 pm eastern time on Sunday… By giving the military operation a new name, Trump is using a lawyer’s trick to circumvent the War Powers Act. I anticipate that a majority of the Senators and Representatives will go along with Trump’s ruse and will re-start the 60 day clock."

Beyond shameful.. such a horrid collection of spineless crooks and liars grifting as Public Servants.. merchants of war, indifferent to death and destruction unleashed for top dollar.

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