Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy
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Israel cannot be trusted. They have a plan, and they are ruthlessly devoted to its execution. I cannot see Trump and his Zionist inner circle going against Israel's dictates by signing a peace accord with Iran. With that in mind, I do not trust Trump to sign a peace accord in good faith.

Can you imagine the level of security for a meeting of Pezeshkian and Trump in Islamabad? With Netanyahu angry at the whole business, and other Zionist devotees angry, how can a safe meeting and signing be guaranteed?

I do want peace in the Mideast. I want the US to pack its bags and exit. I want Israel to stop killing and destroying. I want Iran to exist as a sovereign nation. I don't think that Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis should disarm, because Israel cannot be trusted...and right now the US cannot be trusted either.

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