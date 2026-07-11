Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
3h

Excellent article! Thank you, Larry for your efforts to educate us!

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Mimi Alberu's avatar
Mimi Alberu
1h

Is there any particular reason why salt caverns were chosen over any other type of cavern or mine? Can they be replaced with some other type of storage facility?

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