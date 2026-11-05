Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
1h

It reminds me WW2 on August 25, 1944 when Hitler asked the German General in charge of Paris to destroyed the city. He didn't.

This is what U.S. military Commanders should do. Say NO to this insane plan. I do not consent to this diabolical agenda.

Why Did Hitler Order the Destruction of Paris? The Story of General von Choltitz

In August 1944, Hitler ordered Paris destroyed — bridges mined, monuments demolished. General von Choltitz disobeyed. Why was Paris not destroyed?

By Clément Daguet-Schott · March 21, 2026

“Is Paris Burning?”

On August 25, 1944, as the Liberation of Paris was underway, Adolf Hitler reportedly asked his chief of staff: “Brennt Paris?” — Is Paris burning?

The question revealed his fury. Hitler had given explicit orders for the city to be destroyed rather than surrendered intact to the Allies. Every bridge over the Seine was to be blown up. Key monuments and landmarks were to be demolished. Paris was to be left “a field of ruins...

Von Choltitz later claimed that his meeting with Hitler at the Wolf’s Lair convinced him that the Führer had lost his grip on reality. Hitler appeared physically deteriorated and spoke of imaginary armies and impossible counter-offensives...¨

Yet when the 2nd Armored Division entered the city that day, the bridges were intact, the monuments still standing. Paris had survived.

The story of why involves a German general, a Swedish diplomat, and one of the most consequential acts of disobedience in World War II...¨ Read More 

https://www.parishistorytours.com/blog/hitler-destroy-paris-von-choltitz

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1h

😀Thanks Big 😃

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