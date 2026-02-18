Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
7h

😀 😃

Reply
Share
Simply DRM's avatar
Simply DRM
6hEdited

Google: Question: "Did Psiphon help researchers during Covid?"

AI Answer: Psiphon Inc did not directly help COVID-19 researchers with their specific work on the virus itself; rather, its circumvention tools were used during the pandemic to help people in countries with internet restrictions, such as Cuba, access the global internet and information, including content related to the pandemic. (Times of India)

Psiphon is a Toronto-based company that provides a censorship circumvention tool (a VPN service) allowing users in countries with internet restrictions (like Iran, China, and Cuba) to access the open web. (Varsity.ca)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Psiphon's tool was notably used to help people in Cuba access social media platforms and the general internet after the government curbed access amid anti-government protests related in part to the government's handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections. Arab News

Separately, other researchers were involved in various COVID-19 related work:

Scientists used distributed computing, leveraging the processing power of volunteers' smartphones to run simulations and identify molecules in food that might help fight the virus.

Researchers at the University of Toronto worked on developing faster and cheaper widespread testing methods.

Researchers studied whether existing, approved drugs like fluvoxamine could be repurposed as effective treatments for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) developed apps and provided guidelines to help manage the pandemic.

Defy Gravity Campaign.

Psiphon's role was focused on maintaining general internet access and freedom of information in restricted regions, not on the biomedical research itself.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture