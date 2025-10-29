I did 25 interview podcasts during my recent sojourn in Moscow. I now have the full English translation and will post two per day for the next two weeks. First up is Alexander Babakov, the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, and Alexander Galushka, the former Minister of the russian federation for the Development of the Far East. It was an honor to have a relaxed conversation with these two distinguished gentlemen. I hope you enjoy our chat as much as I did.

Alexander Mikhailovich Babakov (born February 8, 1963, Chisinau) is a Russian statesman and political figure. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the 8th convocation from the “A Just Russia — For Truth” party. Special Representative of the President of Russia for interaction with compatriot organizations abroad. President of the Russian Table Tennis Federation. Former entrepreneur, ex-chairman of the board of directors of FC CSKA.

Alexander Sergeevich Galushka (born December 1, 1975, Klin, Moscow Region) is a Russian statesman and public figure. Minister of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East (2013-2018). Deputy Secretary of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation. Chairman of the Coordinating Council under the Public Chamber for National Projects and Population Preservation. Authorized representative of Vladimir Putin in the 2024 elections. Author of strategic initiatives in economics and demography.