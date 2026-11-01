Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Jeannie's avatar
Jeannie
8h

The EU, a bunch of unelected bureaucrats, are the complete opposite of "Democracy".

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
8h

😀Thanks Big 😃

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