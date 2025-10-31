I will be posting my Russian podcasts as stand-alone pieces. Tonight I want to highlight the political diversity in Russia: Marina Kim and Gennady Zyuganov. Kim is a Russian television presenter, journalist, and member of the Presidium of the Central Council of the “A Just Russia — Patriots — For Truth” party. Zyuganov, by sharp contrast, is a veteran Russian politician who has led the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) since its foundation in 1993. Under his leadership, the CPRF has maintained its status as the second most influential political party in Russia and the primary opposition force in the State Duma.

These two politicians have very different political views, but they both support the special military operation in Ukraine and back Putin’s handling of the conflict. If you have the time, I encourage you to watch both… You will gain an appreciation for the political diversity in Russia.

Marina Kim

Gennady Zyuganov