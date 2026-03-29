I wrote previously that I expected Donald Trump to order US ground forces to commence an attack on Iran, perhaps as early as Friday night in Tehran. Looks like that is on hold. Apart from weather problems in the Persian Gulf, Trump has apparently decided he needs to deploy an additional 10,000 troops to support the alleged ground operation. This does not mean that it is a guaranteed delay because, as in the past, Trump is notorious for saying one thing and then doing the opposite.

The 31st MEU reportedly has arrived in the region, but is miles away in Diego Garcia, and the 11th MEU won’t arrive on scene until April 6 or 7, which just happens to coincided with the end of Trump’s self-imposed ceasefire. So a ground assault, if it occurs, will be delayed until at least next weekend.

I continue to believe that the two Marine MEUs are nothing more than a diversion, and that a ground assault, if it occurs, will be handled by Tier-1 US Special Operations forces supported by two Ranger battalions and the 82nd Airborne. Those units, according to press reports, have been activated and moved to bases in Jordan and Israel.

There reportedly is a “missile city” on Qeshm island, which is the type of target that Delta Force or SEAL team Six could attack, but at a staggering cost in US lives. All of the public talk about such operations by the Trump administration is giving Iran ample time to improve defenses at locations they believe are potential targets.

I discussed the problems with US ground operations in Iran on my latest Counter Currents video: