Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
9h

I am a believer in Alastair’s prediction in his latest interview with Daniel Davis wherein he says that if we actually do try an invasion, the result will be a complete devastation of our troops. It gives me no pleasure to say this. There’s no ground cover in the place. It’s a bare, flat killing field. And it’s in range of any type of missile battery that Iran cares to launch. I guess we are required to make a human sacrifice of such proportions of our precious military that Americans will finally start screaming in sufficient numbers to get HEGSETH fired and GRAHAMNASTY OUT of DJT’s ear. If we’re loud enough, he’ll also tell SATANYAHU to go pound sand. Israel will be flattened by all the countries surrounding it and we’ll FINALLY have some kind of peace. Don’t hold your breath.😡😡😡😡😡

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
9h

😀 😃

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