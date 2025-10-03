Son of the New American Revolution

ann watson
15h

putin's support for Trump makes me wonder about Putin...and his Israeli connections. Trump is trying to build a casino in Gaza - and his son ( inlaw ) wants hotels on the shore. Ken O Keefe explained it perfectly - before the two WWs it was Pax Britannica then it was Pax Americana

and now its coming up to Pax Judaica - Prison Planet.

Nakayama
3h

But Trump is looking for a freeze in the war, not for peace. Therefore, showing intention for peace is not attractive to Trump at all.

