The much anticipated phone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin took place on Tuesday, as expected. There was quite a bit of propaganda flack flying about prior to the call… for example, the Ukrainians told the NY Times that Trump was going to concede Russia’s right to control Odessa. It was also rumored that Putin might relinquish control of the Zaporhyzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). That didn’t happen.

The White House account of the meeting emphasized that Trump got Putin to agree to suspend attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine. This was only a symbolic concession by Putin, because such attacks are not a critical element of Russia’s military campaign. With Spring in the air, halting attacks on power plants does not detract from Russia’s offensive operations along the entire line of contact. The Kremlin’s readout of today’s conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, however, provided a more measured and demanding perspective compared to the White House’s account. Key points from the Kremlin’s readout include:

Putin supported Trump’s proposal for a 30-day halt on attacking energy infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine. Russia identified significant issues related to ensuring effective control over a potential ceasefire, including the need to stop forced mobilization in Ukraine and the rearmament of Ukrainian armed forces. Putin emphasized that a key condition for ending the war should include a complete cessation of foreign military and intelligence assistance to Kyiv. The Kremlin stressed a prisoner exchange scheduled for March 19, involving 175 people from each side, along with an additional 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen as a goodwill gesture. Russia expressed interest in reviving some of its diplomatic activities in the United States, such as reopening closed consulates in San Francisco and Seattle. The readout highlighted Putin’s appreciation for Trump’s willingness to contribute to ceasing hostilities and preventing loss of life, while emphasizing the importance of addressing the “root causes of the crisis” and acknowledging “Russia’s legitimate security concerns.” The Kremlin made no reference to Ukraine’s role in peace negotiations, instead pointing out “serious risks with the attempt to negotiate with the Kyiv regime.”

Overall, the Kremlin’s account suggests that while progress was made on certain issues, a comprehensive ceasefire agreement has not yet been finalized. While Donald Trump and his team were happy with the results of the chat, the same cannot be said for Zelensky and the Europeans. They ain’t happy.

Today’s conversation sent a clear message to Ukraine, the Brits, the French and the Germans that they are not relevant to any negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Prior to the call with Donald Trump, Putin spoke at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and revealed that he fully understands the nature of the threat posed by the West. He provided this fascinating analysis of sanctions:

Sanctions are neither temporary nor targeted measures; they constitute a mechanism of systemic, strategic pressure against our nation. Regardless of global developments or shifts in the international order, our competitors will perpetually seek to constrain Russia and diminish its economic and technological capacities. Moreover, whereas the so-called Western elites previously attempted to cloak this confrontation in propriety, they now evidently seem to no longer feel the need to be concerned about appearances, nor do they intend to be. They not only routinely threaten Russia with new sanctions but churn out these packages incessantly. One gains the impression that even the architects themselves have lost track of the restrictions imposed and their targets. Here, the Ministry of Finance has tallied them. I state with confidence: 28,595 sanctions against individuals and legal entities. This exceeds – by a significant margin – all sanctions ever imposed on all other nations combined. Even if there is some gesture from their side – say, they propose to lift or ease something – we can expect that another way will be found to exert pressure, to throw a spanner in the works, as was the case with the well-known Jackson–Vanik amendment. The Soviet Union, against which it was originally introduced, no longer existed, and relations between Russia and the United States of America were at their absolute best, as good as they could possibly be. Yet the amendment continued to remain in force. And when it was seemingly repealed, it was in fact simply replaced with another restrictive instrument against Russia. Recall this: repealed, then supplanted. I reiterate: sanctions and restrictions are the reality of the existing new stage of development that the entire world, the entire global economy, has entered. The global competitive struggle has intensified, assuming increasingly sophisticated and uncompromising forms. Thus, literally before our eyes, a new spiral of economic rivalry is unfolding, and under these conditions, it is almost embarrassing to recall the norms and rules of the World Trade Organisation, once zealously promoted by the West. Once… When? When these rules advantaged them… As soon as they became disadvantageous, everything began to change. And all these negotiations stalled. And, in fact, no one needs them anymore. This is evident, and I have emphasised it repeatedly: a return to pre-existing conditions is impossible. We should not anticipate fully unfettered trade, payments, or capital flows, nor rely on Western mechanisms to safeguard investor and entrepreneur rights. Yes, Alexander Shokhin referenced this, and I opened with it: we have our own systemic problems related to privatisation, to the protection of the rights of bona fide acquirers. My stance is known. Some matters are still stalled, but jointly, we will ensure that this issue is finally resolved.

For the benefit of my fellow Americans, I want to quote my good friend, Ray McGovern: “Listen to what Putin says.”

I also want to acknowledge the excellent work of two other cherished friends — Alex Christoforou and Alexander Mercouris. They provided a dynamite review of the phone call between Trump and Putin: