Hey Rutte, Whose Your Daddy?

I have posted four videos below. If you only have time to watch one, “Putin’s BIG Interview” is a must see. He did this interview on Sunday, I suspect in anticipation of Trump’s YUGE Announcement regarding aid to Ukraine, which turned out to be a mouse fart in my opinion (more about that later). The contrast between how Putin speaks and answers questions and Donald Trump’s fumbling performance, is staggering. Pay particular attention to Putin’s body language… he is relaxed and open. No visible tension or nervousness. He also is self-reflective and not afraid to admit his errors.

The import of Putin’s words is that he articulately explains two fundamental reasons for the tension between Russia and the West: repeated lies by Western leaders and repeated rejections of Russian overtures to cooperate on matters of mutual national security. It is a short, but profound interview:

Which brings me to Trump’s YUGE Announcement on aid to Ukraine. After he finished speaking today, while sitting beside NATO Secretary General Rutte, I could hear Peggy Lee singing, Is that All There Is?” Trump’s big reveal is that NATO, which is essentially controlled by the US, will now buy certain weapons from us and then give them to Ukraine. He also said that Russia has 50 days to agree to a ceasefire and, if they continue to refuse Trump’s ceasefire in place, Trump will impose 100% tariffs on countries supporting Russia, i.e., China and India.

Why 50 days? Did Putin tell Trump during their conversation on July 3 that Russia will defeat Ukraine by September 2? Unlikely, but I could not come up with an alternative explanation other than to conclude that this is an arbitrary number and, as the date approaches, will permit Trump to reverse himself and set another artificial deadline. The reality is that the US has no weapons systems it will send Ukraine via NATO that will alter the tactical and strategic picture on the ground. Ukraine is losing territory and men at an accelerating rate, and that situation will only worsen over the next two months.

I discussed the status of the war in Ukraine with Nima, who was sporting a fine piece of sartorial splendor:

Judge Napolitano and I held our regularly scheduled Monday chat and focused on two issues: the war in Ukraine and the Epstein debacle:

Last, I held an in-depth discussion with Andrei Martyanov — a stellar military analyst — about the war in Ukraine and Russia’s likely next moves: