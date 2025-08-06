Following two months of provocations and threats from the United States, Vladimir Putin announced a major policy change regarding intermediate-range missiles that pushes the world to the brink of nuclear war. While the mainstream media has largely ignored Russia’s announcement that it would no longer abide by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a few podcasters — e.g., Danny Davis and Alexander Mercouris — recognized both the importance and danger inherent in this decision and discussed this at length during their respective shows. This is not Russia going rogue. Putin’s decision was a unambiguous response to a series of foolish and reckless actions by the United States since June 1st of this year.

The Spiderweb attack on Russia’s strategic bomber force on June 1st, using drones deployed from hidden compartments in semi-trucks, was a dangerous provocation, although little damage was inflicted. Twelve days later, Israel launched a decapitation attack on Iran — that too thankfully failed — using the same drove tactic employed in Russia just weeks earlier. In mid-July the Russians listened in shock to General Christopher Donahue, Commander of US European Command (USEUCOM) describe how NATO has tested plans to quickly overrun and capture Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave. At the same time, Trump re-deployed B61-12 nuclear gravity bombs to at least six airfields in Europe, including the UK’s Lakenfield. Lastly, Trump brashly announced the deployment of two nuclear submarines with the specific mission of being in position to strike Russia. [NOTE: This was most likely a symbolic statement because submarines with that mission were already on station.]

The Trump administration also has announced that it will begin deploying intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) and other long-range fire capabilities in Europe starting in 2026, with Germany as the initial host country for these systems. This deployment specifically includes advanced missile systems such as the Typhoon and Dark Eagle, which have been referenced in recent official communications and news reports. The Typhon Missile System (Mid-Range Capability) is a mobile, ground-launched system that fires multiple missile types (not a missile itself, but a multi-missile platform). It can fire the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, which has a range of 1,500–2,500 km, or the SM-6, which has a range of 320 km. The Dark Eagle is a Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon aka LRHW, with a range of 2,775 km. The Dark Eagle hypersonic missile, after several failed attempts from 2021–2023, has been successfully tested. The system achieved its first successful end-to-end flight test in June 2024, followed by a second successful test in December 2024.

It is worth reviewing the INF Treaty that Donald Trump cancelled in 2018:

Major Points of the INF Treaty

Elimination of Intermediate- and Shorter-Range Missiles: The treaty required the US and Soviet Union to eliminate all ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (approximately 300–3,400 miles), including both nuclear and conventional variants.

Intermediate-range (1,000–5,500 km) and shorter-range (500–1,000 km) missiles were targeted, covering systems like the US Pershing II and Soviet SS-20 Saber.

By June 1, 1991, both parties were to complete the destruction of these missiles and their launchers, resulting in the elimination of 2,692 missiles (1,846 Soviet, 846 U.S.). Prohibition on Production and Testing: The treaty banned the production, flight-testing, or possession of ground-launched intermediate- and shorter-range missiles after the elimination deadline.

This applied to both nuclear and conventional missiles within the specified range, ensuring no new systems could replace those destroyed. Scope and Exclusions: The treaty covered ground-launched missiles only, excluding air-launched and sea-launched systems (e.g., submarine- or ship-based missiles like the US Tomahawk).

It applied to missiles regardless of warhead type (nuclear or conventional), making it comprehensive within its range category.

Support structures, such as launchers and associated equipment, were also to be destroyed or rendered unusable. Verification and Inspection: The treaty established a robust verification regime, including on-site inspections , data exchanges, and continuous monitoring of missile production facilities to ensure compliance.

A Special Verification Commission was created to resolve compliance disputes, with inspections continuing for 13 years after 1991 (until 2001).

Both sides provided detailed inventories of their missile systems and destruction sites. Indefinite Duration: The treaty was of unlimited duration, meaning it remained in force until a party withdrew (as the US did in 2019, citing Russian non-compliance with the 9M729 missile).

Either party could withdraw with six months’ notice if they believed their supreme interests were jeopardized. Global Application: The treaty prohibited deploying covered missiles anywhere in the world, not just in Europe, addressing concerns about Soviet SS-20s targeting Asia and US Pershing IIs in Europe.

It applied to missiles stationed in allied territories (e.g., US missiles in NATO countries, Soviet missiles in Warsaw Pact states).

That treaty has prevented nuclear war in Europe for 37 years. Now, with Trump’s nuclear sabre rattling, Putin has put Trump on notice… Any IRBMs introduced to Europe will be destroyed. When that happens — mind you, I don’t say “if” — we will be at the very threshold of a nuclear nightmare. I don’t think Trump will get a Nobel Peace Prize out of this.

