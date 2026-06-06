Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
2hEdited

When Putin called out "keep on working brothers" (thank-you Larry for explaining the history) to ALL his army -from bottom to top, army, navy air - not excluding anyone, I was rejoicing that he had cunningly escaped the snare of the fowler set by Zelensky and moderator and turned ALL OF OUR ATTENTION to the LOYAL Russian freedom fighters on the battlefield.

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PorkyPine's avatar
PorkyPine
2h

"Come and See."

Enough said 💚

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