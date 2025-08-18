Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
3h

G'day Larry

Some of you recent posts focused on economic issues have me wondering: have you been sitting in on some some of Prof. Sachs' lectures at Columbia U, or is that just part of CIA training?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture