As the US continues to build up its military forces off the coast of Venezuela, it is worth asking about the risks associated with an actual US invasion with ground forces. I think that US military planners, regardless of what Donald Trump is saying, have cautioned their bosses about the extreme risks that such an operation would entail. During my appearance today with Judge Napolitano, I suggested we compare what a possible military operation inside Venezuela would entail compared to our 2003 attack on Iraq… Venezuela is a much tougher nut to crack than was Iraq.

Venezuela covers roughly 2.02 times the land area of Iraq (882,050 ÷ 437,367 ≈ 2.02). This makes it the 32nd largest country in the world, while Iraq ranks 58th. Venezuela’s terrain is diverse, featuring the Andes Mountains, Amazon rainforests, coastal plains, and the vast Orinoco Delta, contributing to its expansive footprint.

Iraq’s smaller size is dominated by the Mesopotamian alluvial plains (fed by the Tigris and Euphrates rivers), northern highlands, and western/southern deserts (covering about 40% of the country). Despite its compact size, Iraq has a higher population density due to concentrated urban centers like Baghdad and fertile river valleys.

Let’s look backwards at the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, since Iraq is half the size of Venezuela and its geographic features are less challenging than those that confront the US in Venezuela. The US-led coalition invasion of Iraq, known as Operation Iraqi Freedom, began on March 20, 2003 (March 19 in US time zones), with initial airstrikes followed by ground operations on March 21. Assembling the necessary forces—approximately 130,000 US troops (out of a total coalition force of about 160,000, including 45,000 British)—was a deliberate process driven by political, diplomatic, and logistical considerations. The buildup was not from a standing start but built on pre-positioned equipment and forces in the region.

Covert preparations began in July 2002 with CIA Special Activities Division (SAD) and MI6 paramilitary teams entering Iraq to scout and prepare for larger forces. This included organizing Kurdish Peshmerga allies in northern Iraq. By late 2002, following the US Congress’s October 8 authorization for military force, initial troop rotations and equipment prepositioning accelerated in Kuwait and other Gulf states.

UN Security Council Resolution 1441 (November 8, 2002) heightened tensions, prompting a surge in deployments. US forces began massing in Kuwait, with naval assets (e.g., carrier strike groups) positioning in the Persian Gulf by December. Analysts noted this as the start of the “intensified” phase, with logistics like sealift ships unloading cargo at ports such as Ash Shuaybah.

By February 18, 2003, around 100,000 US troops were assembled in Kuwait alone, supported by 15,000 Navy personnel on regional ships. The buildup reached full operational readiness by early March, coinciding with diplomatic efforts (e.g., Colin Powell’s February 5 UN presentation on alleged Iraqi WMDs). President Bush’s 48-hour ultimatum to Saddam Hussein on March 17 marked the final positioning.

The core assembly of combat-ready forces took approximately 3–4 months (from early December 2002 to mid-March 2003), during which the US intensified deployments in order to achieve overwhelming superiority. By comparison, the US buildup of over 500,000 troops for the 1991 Gulf War took six-months.

After launching the invasion of Iraq on 20 March of 2003, it took the US six weeks to achieve what George W. Bush christened as Mission Accomplished on 1 May. But we know how that turned out… After defeating the Iraqi army, the US found itself ensnared in a deadly insurgency. The insurgency in Iraq following the US-led invasion of March 2003 was a prolonged, multifaceted conflict involving Sunni Arab nationalists, former Ba’athists, foreign jihadists (e.g., Al-Qaeda in Iraq), and later Shia militias. It emerged from the power vacuum after Saddam Hussein’s regime fell, fueled by the disbandment of Iraqi security forces, sectarian tensions, and resentment toward the occupation. While violence evolved over time—with a peak in sectarian civil war (2006–2008) and a decline after the 2007 US troop surge—historians and analysts generally define its primary phase as lasting from mid-2003 until the US withdrawal in December 2011, a total of approximately 8 years and 9 months (or roughly 8.75 years).

At present, the US reportedly has assembled 18,000 troops in the course of three-months for a possible mission in Venezuela, with most based in Puerto Rico or are on-board ships. If Donald Trump decides to pursue a ground invasion of Venezuela, US forces are likely to face an insurgent threat comparable to what the US encountered in Iraq, only worse. Why worse? First there is the terrain… Venezuela is covered with triple-canopy jungle and mountains. These geographic features make it easy for insurgents to hide and carryout deadly ambushes. Second, and related to the first, are the porous borders with Brazil and Colombia… Insurgents can move easily across these borders and obtain resupply. This will get very ugly for US troops if Trump orders them to deploy on the ground in Venezuela.

Shifting topics to Ukraine… The Russian ground forces are making rapid advances all along the 1300 kilometer line of contact. In Donetsk, Russian forces are attacking from multiple axes (northwest near Hryshyne, north near Rodynske, northeast near Chervonyi Lyman, east near Rivne and Myrnohrad, southeast near Lysivka, southwest near Kotlyne). Russian forces have made significant gains north of Pokrovsk and on southeastern Hryshyne outskirts.

Sticking with Donetsk, Russia also has launched ttacks near/within Siversk, northwest near Dronivka, northeast near Serebryanka, south near Pereizne. Russia also has seized 30% of Siversk. Russian forces are attacking multiple targets in Dontesk, these include: Kostyantynivka, northeast near Chasiv Yar, southeast near Toretsk, the seizure of Vesele along with attacks north near Yehorivka, east near Zatyshshya, Oleksandrohrad, south near Stepove, and southwest near Verbove.

The situation is equally dire in the north in the Kharkiv region: Russia is attacking within Vovchansk, near Synelnykove, Lyman, and Vilcha. Russia claims it has made gains in southern Vovchansk. Russian forces using drones have cut infiltration routes near Kupyansk and Holubivka. Attacks are continuing within Vovchansk, near Synelnykove, Lyman, and Vilcha… Russia claims it has achieved important gains in southern Vovchansk. I agree with Alexander Mercouris that it is no coincidence that word of a possible peace pland deal leaked as the situation of Ukrainian forces on the battlefield worsened.

