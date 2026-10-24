Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
3d

Whatever the UAE is bringing in for total petroleum revenue now, it’s significantly less than what it was previously. And every drop of that revenue depends on Iran not destroying what remains.

There’s a non-petroleum angle to it too. More than any other Gulf nation, the UAE diversified and positioned itself as a travel hub, digital nomad haven, holiday destination, real estate development and financial services center. Those are all every bit as vulnerable to Iranian attack as is the UAE’s oil. It’s said that when the war started in February, the stampede to depart the country was huge. Obviously, some of that money won’t come back, while any thought of holidaying or investing there is likely to be postponed.

Tough times for the Gulf. They’ve had obscene amounts of money to this point. They’re about to discover life is different in a time of scarcity.

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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
3d

They still have gas so they can do the mother of all gaslighting.

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