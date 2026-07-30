Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

Thank you very much for posting Mr. Miller's instruction and clarifications. It is valuable as we see and hear oil supply reports.

I can more clearly see what is coming.

Ciivilians will experience direct effects from Trump's wretched war on Iran soon. (we already have inflation, perhaps most noticeably in our grocery bills) The US must pull out of the Mideast in order for the oil to (fully) flow out of the Persian Gulf and Red Sea. Even IF the US were to exit, things would not recover quickly.

Reply
Share
Adrian's avatar
Adrian
2h

My uncle was a classmate of Bruce Lee and his best friend at school. He told me that Bruce would go around picking fights with street gangs (while his mates looked on from the sidelines). He got into so much trouble that his dad sent him away to the US to continue his education. Why would a middle class kid pick fights with delinquents and gang bangers ? Because he knew he wasn't going to get any better just by practising with his middle class fellow students at the kung fu school. The Saudis are overfed fat cats who can't even drag themselves up one flight of stairs. Just because they can afford to buy these multimillion dollar overpriced toys from US arms contractors, they think they can beat the Houthis and the Iraqis. They are going to get a reckoning, and it would be funny if it weren't so dire for the rest of the world.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture