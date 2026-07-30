Let me introduce you to my friend, Karl Miller. Karl Miller is a US energy-sector figure known primarily as a trader, investor, and distressed-asset specialist rather than a sell-side or think-tank “analyst” in the narrow sense. Per his own professional materials and a Risk.net profile: his career began on Wall Street in 1989 at Dean Witter Reynolds, then moved into futures and options trading at Copia in New York; he later worked in the energy arm of Électricité de France (EDF) and became a partner at NEAH Energy (sometimes styled NEAH Power/Global Energy).

Karl has played a key role in educating me about the complexity of the oil industry and he had some comments on my last article. So here is his take:

Larry,

I enjoyed reading your article on sour crude refining because it highlights an issue that is often overlooked in discussions of energy security: not all crude oil is interchangeable, and not all refineries are capable of processing every crude grade. Too many commentators reduce oil markets to barrels per day, ignoring sulfur content, density, refinery complexity, and conversion capacity. Your explanation of why heavy sour crude requires extensive hydrotreating, hydrogen production, sulfur recovery, upgraded metallurgy, and deep-conversion equipment is technically sound and provides useful context for understanding why refinery configuration is as important as crude supply.

Your central thesis—that refinery configuration constrains the world’s ability to absorb the loss of Gulf heavy sour crude—is fundamentally correct.

Where I believe the analysis becomes less convincing is in its strategic conclusions, particularly regarding the degree to which the U.S. Gulf Coast would be insulated from a prolonged disruption of Middle Eastern heavy sour crude supplies.

The distinction is an important one.

Your article largely equates physical supply resilience with economic immunity. Those are not the same.

The U.S. Gulf Coast is unquestionably less dependent on Persian Gulf crude than Northeast Asia. Much of its heavy sour feedstock comes from Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and other Western Hemisphere producers. That diversified feedstock base gives American refiners greater operational resilience than refiners whose crude supply depends almost entirely on the Strait of Hormuz.

But resilience should not be mistaken for insulation.

Heavy sour crude is traded within a global commodity market. Canadian Western Canadian Select, Mexican Maya, Colombian Castilla, Brazilian heavy grades, Iraqi Basrah Heavy, Saudi Arab Heavy, Kuwaiti Export Crude, and Venezuelan blends ultimately compete in the same international pricing system. Remove several million barrels per day of Middle Eastern heavy sour crude from global trade and every remaining substitute becomes more valuable.

The Gulf Coast would therefore not stand outside the disruption. It would participate in it through higher acquisition costs, tighter supplies, and intensified international competition for replacement barrels.

The assumption that Canadian heavy crude would continue flowing to the United States largely unchanged is also open to question.

Canada is no longer a captive supplier to American refiners. The expansion of export infrastructure on Canada’s Pacific Coast has created increasing opportunities to reach Asian buyers directly. If refiners in China, South Korea, Japan, or India suddenly faced simultaneous disruptions in both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, they could offer premiums large enough to offset the additional transportation costs of shipping Canadian crude across the Pacific.

Commodity producers maximize netback value, not geographic proximity.

If Asia becomes the highest-paying destination, commercial incentives will redirect as many exportable barrels as infrastructure allows.

Nor would massive diversion be required to affect U.S. refiners.

Oil prices are established by the marginal barrel. Even relatively modest shifts in Canadian exports toward Asian markets would tighten supplies available to Gulf Coast refiners and increase the acquisition cost of every remaining heavy crude barrel. Existing pipeline networks certainly provide American refiners with logistical advantages, but pipelines do not suspend the laws of global price formation.

The same principle applies to every alternative heavy sour producer.

Mexican production remains constrained. Colombian exports are finite. Brazilian heavy grades are increasingly sought after. Venezuelan production remains subject to political and infrastructure limitations. None of these sources possesses sufficient spare capacity to replace Gulf exports on short notice.

The result wouldl be bidding competition rather than seamless substitution.

I also think the article understates the broader consequences of a simultaneous disruption of both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Such an event would not merely interrupt crude flows.

It would reshape the economics of the global refining system.

Asian deep-conversion refineries would experience severe feedstock shortages. Demand for diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and other refined products from alternative suppliers would increase dramatically. American Gulf Coast refiners would likely continue operating because they retain access to Western Hemisphere crude. However, they would simultaneously confront higher feedstock costs and stronger international demand for their refined products.

Refining margins might improve.

Domestic fuel prices would almost certainly rise.

American consumers would therefore experience the effects of the disruption even if American refineries never lost physical access to crude.

That distinction is critical.

The relevant question is not simply whether Gulf Coast refineries can continue operating.

The relevant question is under what economic conditions they continue operating.

A refinery that remains supplied while paying dramatically higher prices for feedstock and exporting into an undersupplied global market is not insulated from the disruption. It is operating within it.

There is another consideration worth emphasizing.

Refinery configuration determines what can be processed efficiently.

It does not determine how markets respond.

Engineering constraints are only one component of a much larger system that includes shipping capacity, insurance markets, futures trading, strategic petroleum reserves, inventory management, diplomatic responses, substitution between crude grades, refinery optimization, and changes in consumer demand. Modern oil markets have repeatedly demonstrated remarkable adaptability in response to sanctions, wars, hurricanes, and production outages. The adjustments are rarely painless, but they are seldom as rigid as engineering diagrams alone might suggest.

Your article succeeds in explaining why heavy sour refining capacity is strategically valuable.

Where it overreaches is in implying that the United States occupies a position largely outside the consequences of losing Gulf heavy crude.

The Gulf Coast’s strategic advantage is one of relative resilience, not immunity. It is less vulnerable than Northeast Asia to an immediate physical interruption of heavy sour crude because of its diversified North American feedstock base. Yet it remains fully exposed to the economic consequences of losing the world’s largest concentration of exportable heavy sour crude. Higher feedstock costs, intensified competition for Canadian and other non-Middle Eastern grades, shifting trade flows, tighter refined-product markets, and higher domestic fuel prices would all transmit the effects of a Middle Eastern embargo or a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz directly into the U.S. refining sector.

Ultimately, I think your strongest point—that refinery configuration constrains the world’s ability to absorb the loss of Gulf heavy sour crude—is well supported. The weaker point is the implication that the United States somehow stands outside those constraints. In reality, the U.S. Gulf Coast is better positioned than most regions to weather such a shock because it possesses world-class deep-conversion refining capacity and access to diversified heavy crude supplies. Those advantages make it more resilient than many of its competitors, but they do not exempt it from the economic realities of an integrated global commodity market.

In a major disruption, the challenge facing Gulf Coast refiners would not be an inability to process heavy sour crude. It would be the escalating cost of acquiring the heavy sour crude upon which that refining system depends.

The engineering is correct.

The economics are considerably more complicated.