Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
12h

This is a big story that has been hidden from the public. I thank Larry for bringing our attention to it.

"Twenty-eight confirmed strikes on ships this month, 113 since February by the Washington Institute’s tally, 120 by the IMO’s, 135 by UKMTO’s, which says crews have mostly stopped calling them in.

Reuters ran the fleet math: 1 in every 28 supertankers on the planet has taken a hit in this war..."

https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/yet-another-moab?utm_source=direct&r=2vzf0g&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

There is no faking of attacks on oil tankers. All that has to be done is to look at some photos, walk along the coastlines of the Persian Gulf, or inquire how many desalination plants are still running. They can talk to the fishermen there, too.

https://search.brave.com/ask?q=fishing+industry+in+persian+gulf&conversation=09b90562d4b9796550f8bde23908d6d62c8c#sfbIM3sO26lUwsNoY46G6S2D3ze-98Nh7T9wMy-sumU

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
10hEdited

“Nothing says “freedom of navigation” quite like a navigable ocean floor.”

Made me laugh. But I shouldn’t. The damage being done to the Gulf nations is catastrophic across all dimensions: political, economic, militarily, environmentally, nothing is left undamaged.

Arguably, though Iran was hit badly by the Israeli-US strike force, it’s America’s erstwhile allies that are suffering the worst damage on a per capita basis. Iran had relatively little to begin with while her neighbors have everything to lose. And whereas the Iranians are used to deprivation the others are not. In this war of attrition Iran has every chance of prevailing.

Absolutely right about the Gulf states near-total dependence on desalinated seawater. Not just for watering the gardens and washing the Bentleys, but for basic human existence. Except Iran. Iran does have desalination plants but the country isn’t dependent on them.

I gotta say, short of them getting nuked, I really like Iran’s chances.

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