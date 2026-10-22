Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
5d

"The US reportedly hit two IRGC launchers on Sirik Island but Iran has not yet retaliated."

Sirik Island is near the Strait of Hormuz, but on the Persian Gulf side where the oil fields are. The island is small. There's a tiny town there and a decent airport, but no obvious military installations. There is however a large crude oil storage facility, refinery and shipping docks. If the US actually went after Iran's oil facilities there, we may see a retaliatory strike against other Gulf producers.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
5d

😀 Big Thanks 😃

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