Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mk68's avatar
mk68
21m

Thank you once again for a depth of reporting sadly long missing from the legacy media.

It should be an outrage to all Americans and citizens of European allies that their governments, populated with the recipients of Jeffrey Epstein’s ”hospitality”, should presume to judge the governments of Cuba, Iran and Venezuela while refusing even to investigate Epstein’s activities and prosecute where appropriate.

However, given what these same governments are and have been doing to children in these countries and in Gaza, it is clear that the horrors of Epstein’s circle are just another indicator of the profound contempt our leaders have for the littlest of little people.

Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀 😃

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture