Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
3h

Thank-you for broadcasting the hard-to-find realities of the RU-UKR war.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

Big Thanks

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