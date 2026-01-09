Son of the New American Revolution

Violinmaven
Oh my goodness! Why, oh why are we fooling around with Russia?? We NEED Russia to be our FRIENDS!! For goodness sake DJT!!! PLEASE PULL YOUR HEAD OUT!!!

aDoozy
The US is threatening criminal charges against the crew of the ship the US pirated in international waters. The sentence I just typed makes no sense! Were the captives roughed up during the seizure, as Maduro and his wife were? Just as with the Maduros, the US has no right to hold/imprison the tanker crew, nor to levy Trumped-up criminal charges against them. I join with Russia in outrage.

