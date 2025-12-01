Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
7h

The US military is going to get severe beating, in it's next attempt to overthrow a foreign government, and I don't care where that is, unless it's Greenland or some remote island that still uses spears.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
5h

Awesome video super helpful to grasp territory situation.. EU-DC NeoCons should watch it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture