Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Tracy Carver's avatar
Tracy Carver
Oct 2

2 people in my circle understand the nature of the proxy war against Russia. 1 friend who's political journey echoes mine (from former MSNBC addicts to independent journalists), and my son, who figures things out on his own. Just about everybody else buy the entire bogus narrative. After all, "Putin!" I've learned not to bring it up. And no one understands the lethality and high cost of human life in this conflict. Americans are distracted by our own political and entertainment nonsense; nothing new there I suppose.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
Oct 2

😀Big Thanks😃

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