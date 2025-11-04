Let’s just deal with basic numbers in comparing Russia and NATO, and let’s start with tanks. Who is building, from the ground up, more modern battle tanks? In calculating this I am excluding deliveries of refurbished or upgraded vehicles (e.g., M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams, Leopard 2A7V) and I am focusing solely on fresh builds.

NATO’s production of entirely new main battle tanks (MBTs)—built from the ground up, not refurbished or upgraded existing hulls—was extremely limited in 2024, reflecting peacetime priorities, high costs (~€10–15 million per unit), and a focus on modernization programs amid the Ukraine conflict. No NATO member produced significant volumes of new tanks; instead, emphasis was on exports, prototypes, and future contracts. Based on 2024 data, the total new production across all NATO countries was approximately 56 tanks, and these came from South Korea (a NATO partner via the IP4 alliance) for Poland.

Russia, not surprisingly to me, built more brand new battle tanks in 2024 than all of NATO. Independent OSINT (e.g., Conflict Intelligence Team/CIT) and Western intelligence (e.g., RUSI, IISS) peg it at 60–80 units, contrasting higher figures (250–300) that include modernizations. Modern MBTs refer primarily to the T-90M “Proryv” (Russia’s most advanced operational variant, with upgraded fire control, Relikt ERA, and Sosna-U sights) and negligible T-14 Armata output (prototypes only, serial production canceled). Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) is the sole new-build facility.

Check out the following table:

NATO has supplied the overwhelming majority of the tanks and armored personnel carriers/infantry fighting vehicles (e.g., the Bradley) since the start of the special military operation (SMO) in February 2022. As you can see in the table above, Ukraine has lost a total of 25,823 tanks and APCs/IFVs since the start of the SMO. NATO has been unable to replace battle losses and is relying instead on South Korea for new production that still lags behind what Russia is producing.

To put this in context, let’s look at the Battle of Kursk in World War II aka the Great Patriotic War. The Battle of Kursk, which is the largest armored engagement in history, inflicted significant losses on the Soviet Union due to its defensive posture against the German Operation Citadel offensive, followed by successful counteroffensives (Operations Kutuzov and Rumyantsev). Estimates vary due to Soviet archival inconsistencies (e.g., some counts include evacuated/repairable vehicles), but consensus from Western and Russian sources pegs totals at ~6,000 tanks and assault guns (self-propelled guns like SU-76/SU-85 counted as “tank destroyers” in period records) and under 1,000 APCs/IFVs/armored cars.

In other words, Ukraine has lost in 2025 about the same number of tanks that the Soviets lost in the Battle of Kursk. However, unlike the Soviets, who repaired/evacuated ~40–50% of “lost” tanks from the Battle of Kursk, most of the Ukrainian losses remain on the battlefield or are captured by the Russians.

We see similar disparities with respect to drones. Based on available reports from defense ministries, industry announcements, and analyses (e.g., SIPRI, IISS, and OSINT), NATO members collectively produced an estimated 50,000–100,000 military drones in 2024. This includes tactical FPV/reconnaissance models, loitering munitions, and larger ISR/strike systems. Russia, in sharp contrast, in 2024 produced an estimated 1.5–1.8 million drones, encompassing tactical FPV (first-person view) models, long-range strike drones (e.g., Shahed/Geran-136), reconnaissance types (e.g., Orlan-10), and loitering munitions (e.g., Lancet). This marks a 5–10x increase from 2022–2023 levels, with FPV drones comprising the bulk (~80–90%) due to their low cost (~$300–$500/unit) and high attrition rate. Production was decentralized across ~30 federal subjects, with key facilities like Alabuga SEZ in Tatarstan scaling up Shahed output using imported labor and parts.

Ditto for artillery shells. In 2024, NATO (primarily the U.S. and European allies) focused on ramping up production of 155mm shells—the NATO standard—to support Ukraine and replenish depleted stocks, while Russia emphasized 152mm shells (its primary caliber) for sustained frontline use. NATO’s output lagged significantly behind Russia’s, with estimates showing a 1:3 to 1:4 ratio, highlighting Russia’s wartime industrial mobilization versus NATO’s peacetime constraints and supply chain challenges.

Here is your challenge… Can you find one weapon system where NATO outproduced Russia in 2024 or 2025? I think you will find that the answer is zero.

During my time in Moscow, I was interviewed by Andrey Klintsevich. Klintsevich is a prominent Russian military-political analyst, political scientist, and state official based in Moscow. He speaks very good English but, for the purposes of the hosts of the podcast, he spoke in Russian and I had a simultaneous translator. Klintsevich serves as the head of the Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts, a think tank focused on global security issues, and holds the rank of Actual State Councilor of the Russian Federation (a senior civil service grade). He is a frequent commentator on Russian state-aligned media, appearing on programs like Solovyov Live (where he hosts segments such as “AK-81”) and providing expert analysis on topics like the Ukraine conflict, NATO equipment exhibitions in Moscow, U.S.-Russia relations under Trump, and European military postures.

Before Judge Napolitano caught his flight home, we were intervied by Alexander Kazakov. Kazakov is a Russian political philosopher, television commentator, public figure, and journalist. He is a Co-Chairman of the International “Club of People’s Unity,” and served as an advisor to the first head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Zakharchenko (2014-2018). He is one of the leaders of the Headquarters for the Defense of Russian Schools in Latvia, as well as the founder and ideologist of the United Congress of Russian Communities of Latvia. He acts as a consultant for youth political movements in Russia and is a political consultant specializing in ideologies. He has experience in media and political consulting.