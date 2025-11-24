Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

EagleHorse5
wattyalanreports
Larry,

Strong report. You've documented the Minsk deception timeline clearly, and Putin's recent statements show consistent positioning throughout.

To your point: Russia hasn't deviated once from its stated objectives. The pattern you're tracking is clean, NATO's repeated expansion promises broken, the 2014 US-backed regime installation in Kyiv, Minsk I and II signed then openly admitted as stalling tactics (Merkel's December 2022 confession confirms this), Nord Stream sabotage that crippled Germany's energy position. Each fact reinforces the structural contradiction in Western policy.

The BRICS cohesion versus Western institutional fracture you're observing plays out mathematically in those G20 attendance shifts: expanded participation, US absence, France scrambling for new trade relationships after losing Burkina Faso's resources, UK delegation repositioning toward Russian counterparts. Structural realignment under pressure.

Your 1096-day cycle framework and November 22nd marker deserve closer attention. If that date carried the weight you're suggesting, the institutional commitments made then will prove significant.

Russia's consistency against NATO's admitted deception, that's the core pattern. Well documented.

America is beyond set up to Fall into FAMINE within the timeline of the cycle we've now entered. I've reached out to US governors, several senators, and the North American OCP, who are well-positioned to respond to the national emergency I'm calling for. I've supplied them with my reports: The Phosphate Time Bomb Parts 1 and 2, Our Phosphate Futures (a 400-page peer-reviewed study from 2022 that suggests all is well), and a report pitching my investigation against Our Phosphate Futures, which exposes it as outdated and irrelevant. Today I'm sending my reports to 40 governors and senators, keeping up the pressure. If you have time to read my reports, you'll understand the gravity of what's at stake.

Adam

https://www.wattyalanreports.com/p/the-phosphate-time-bomb-structural-5b9?r=1jdyc5&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

