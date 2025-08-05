Colonel Edward Blake and Lietenant Colonel Richard Carroll

If true, this adds a new twist to the war in Ukraine. I first heard this claim a couple of days ago on BORZZIKMAN’s channel… The Russians captured three Brits in a small town west of Odessa. I was leery of reporting it without additional confirmation.

Then I found another source… the Eurasia Daily, which reported that Lieutenant Colonel Richard Carroll, and Colonel Edward Blake, both active-duty officers of the British Army, along with as as-yet unidentified Agent of British MI-6 (Intelligence) were captured during a daring raid by Russian Special Forces, in the city of Ohakiv. That city is shown on the scalable map below:

A source from French intelligence provided additional confirmation:

My longtime intelligence colleague, whom I know from working in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) and whom I fully trust, told me that Russian special forces landed from several ships and infiltrated the command center of the Ukrainian armed forces. They captured British soldiers who coordinated the use of British missiles and drones against Russian troops and civilian targets.

While I cannot rule out the possibility that this is circular reporting, I think the information is credible.

Trump’s golf buddy, Steve Witkoff, was supposed to go to Moscow for talks on Saturday, but the trip was pushed back, with no explanation. Now there are reports that Witkoff’s mission is to try to get the Russians to release the three British operatives. If I was Putin I would tell Witkoff something along these lines:

Putin: Mr. Witkoff, if the Mexican drug cartels were launching drones into Texas and killing civilians in San Antonio and Austin, would the United States take steps to eliminate that threat? Witkoff: Yes Mr. President, we would not permit those attacks to go unanswered. Putin: And what would Mr. Trump’s reaction be if, after he ordered Delta Force to raid the headquarters of the drug cartel, your soldiers captured two Chinese military officers and one Chinese intelligence officer, and that they possessed detailed documents outlining plans for future attacks inside the United States? Witkoff: Well… uhh, umm… I am pretty sure that President Trump would want to make an example of them in order to send a strong message to the Chinese to cease all actions that threaten the lives of American citizens. Putin: Precisely. Now you understand our position with respect to these British terrorists. They were not operating under the protection of the Geneva Convention, they are terrorist instigators and will be punished according to Russian law. However, there is a way out of this dilemma for both Britain and NATO: End your financial and military support for Ukraine immediately; recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the Republics of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporhyzhia and Kherson; withdraw your missiles from Poland and Romania, which present a potential existential threat to my country; end the economic sanctions the West has unjustly imposed on Russia; return our stolen assets, including the properties in the United States that President Obama wrongfully seized; and agree to sit down and negotiate, using the draft treaty I presented to President Biden in December 2021. Witkoff: (Gulp and stuttering) Mr. President… I… uh… I’m not empowered to make any of those concessions. I must consult with President Trump. Putin: Good. Make sure he understands our position and thank you for your attention to this matter. Have a safe trip home.

One can dream, can’t one? I am inclined to believe the report of the capture of the three British terrorist spies is genuine because both the UK and Trump have not been issuing belligerent threats against Russia for the last couple of days. Russia holds some very valuable trump cards.

Unrelated to Ukraine and Russia, but also very important, is this news from Israel, which has been reported by dozens of media outlets… More than 500 former Israeli military and intelligence officers, specifically 550, sent an open letter to US President Donald Trump on August 2, 2025, urging him to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza. The letter was organized by Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS), a group of retired senior defense and foreign service officials, including notable figures like former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon, former deputy Israeli army chief Matan Vilnai, and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. They argued that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel, that military objectives (dismantling Hamas’s military formations and governance) have been achieved, and that the remaining goal of securing the release of hostages can only be accomplished through a diplomatic deal. The letter emphasized Trump’s credibility with Israelis as a leverage point to push for a ceasefire, stop the suffering, and negotiate the return of approximately 20 hostages still held by Hamas, while warning that continuing the war risks Israel’s security and identity. The appeal came amid stalled ceasefire talks and reports of Netanyahu considering an expansion of military operations, which the signatories opposed.

Netanyahu didn’t miss a beat in responding. According to the Jerusalem Post:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a decision for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, including operations in areas where hostages are held, a source in the Prime Minister’s Office told The Jerusalem Post on Monday. The Prime Minister’s Office conveyed the message to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir: If this does not suit you, then you should resign.

I am sure Bibi’s intransigence is going to further inflame political tensions in Israel. There is still no sign that Bibi and his Zionist thugs are ready to give up on the genocide project.

I discussed these issues today with Nima and with Judge Napolitano: