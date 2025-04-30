While Russia continues to keep the door open for talks with Donald Trump, it is also focused on developing BRICS as an alternative to the US-controlled international financial system. At the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Rio de Janeiro on April 28, 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized several key themes reflecting Russia’s strategic priorities within the bloc:​

1. Advocacy for a Multipolar World Order

Lavrov portrayed BRICS as a platform promoting a multipolar global system, challenging Western dominance. He criticized the United States for employing trade as a tool of coercion and for attempting to impede the emergence of new power centers. Lavrov asserted that BRICS represents “an association where the principles of equal cooperation are actually implemented,” appealing to nations seeking alternatives to Western-led institutions. ​

2. De-dollarization and Financial Sovereignty

Highlighting the shift away from the U.S. dollar, Lavrov noted that approximately 65% of Russia’s trade with BRICS countries is now conducted in national currencies. He mentioned ongoing efforts to develop alternative payment systems and platforms to reduce reliance on Western-controlled financial mechanisms like SWIFT. ​

3. Expansion of BRICS Membership

Lavrov discussed the bloc’s openness to expanding its membership, referencing the creation of a “partner country” category to include emerging economies aligned with BRICS values. He emphasized that this move is not about isolation but about building inclusive partnerships.

4. Economic Cooperation and Development Initiatives

He announced plans for establishing a BRICS Development Bank aimed at financing infrastructure and sustainable development projects within member countries. Lavrov also stressed the importance of embracing digital technologies to enhance trade, services, and innovation across the bloc. ​

5. Reform of Global Institutions

Lavrov reiterated the need to reform international institutions like the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund to better reflect the current geopolitical landscape and address the needs of developing nations. He argued that such reforms are essential for creating a more just and equitable world order. ​

Overall, Lavrov’s remarks at the BRICS meeting underscored Russia’s commitment to fostering a multipolar world, enhancing financial independence from Western systems, and promoting inclusive economic development through strengthened cooperation among BRICS nations.​

Foreign Minister Lavrov also addressed the status of negotiations with the US to settle the Ukraine war:

Peace negotiations: ▪Russia does not see opportunities for honest monitoring of the observance of a long-term ceasefire in the so-called Ukraine, the ability of the Kyiv regime to carry out provocations is well known. ▪Vladimir Putin proposes to the authorities of the so-called Ukraine negotiations without preconditions. The ceasefire on Victory Day is part of this. ▪Ukraine and Europe demand that Russia cease fire only because the AFU are suffering defeats on the battlefield. Relations with the USA: ▪Russia and the USA continue contacts in various spheres, the parties are trying to reach a balance of interests. ▪At the same time, the Russian Federation will develop relations with the USA without prejudice to its partners. ▪Russia regularly informs its BRICS partners about the progress of negotiations with the USA.

Donald Trump remains frustrated by his failure to stop the war in Ukraine but, in his latest interview with the US press, he again has changed his tune and his blaming Zelensky, rather than Putin, for the lack of progress:

It’s easier to deal with Putin than with Zelensky, he has no cards, and he keeps asking for more and more. Zelensky has no cards, and he keeps asking for more and more. And he has no trump cards. I hope he does it (make peace). Because Putin wouldn’t do it for anyone but me. I think he wanted to go all the way. But now he’s ready to negotiate. So far, it’s easier with him than with Zelensky.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is headed back to Russia this week. He will not hear anything new on Ukraine. I suspect that Witkoff’s primary mission is to get firm commitments from Putin with respect to the negotiations with Iran. I believe that Russia, as it did in the first JCPOA, will agree to take control of all Iranian uranium enriched at 20% and above. In addition, Putin will spell out how Russia will ensure that Iran does not build a nuclear device and will help the US convince Iran to accept permanent inspectors. However, Putin will also insist that economic sanctions on Iran be lifted as part of the deal.

How bad does Trump want a diplomatic success? Will he be able to resist the intense pressure from the Zionist lobby to scuttle the deal? Your guess is as good as mine.

One final observation on some concessions Russia might be willing to make to secure a permanent peace. Here is one possible scenario (again, let me emphasize, I am merely suggesting one possible outcome):

Over the course of the summer, Russia secures control of the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. At that point, Russia controls all territory east of the Dnieper River. If Ukraine then agrees to negotiate on Russian terms, Putin would be in a position to offer to relinquish some, if not all, of the captured territory. Of course, I am assuming that Putin does not decide to hold referendums in the four oblasts on the question: Do you want to rejoin the Russian Federation?

Mind you, I am just positing one scenario. Personally, I don’t think Putin would want to surrender territory his troops shed blood to capture. Just want you to think outside the box and offer up some other possible scenarios.

I am posting my chat with my dear friend, Andrei Martyanov, which was recorded last Friday. Also, Marcelo and I did our regular Tuesday chinwag: