Donald Trump still has not learned a thing from his conversations with Vladimir Putin. Instead of ending all US military and intelligence assistance given to Ukraine, Trump is now doing a Joe Biden impersonation by announcing he is going to send more weapons to Ukraine. During a public portion of his meeting with Israel’s Bibi Netanyahu on July 7, Trump said the following about Ukraine:

We’re going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves. They’re getting hit very hard now.”

This announcement came just days after his administration had paused certain weapons shipments to Ukraine, citing concerns about US military stockpiles. This is crazy. The problem with shortages of US stockpiles has not gone away. Trump has a habit of saying things for public consumption, but then never follows through. Remember when he threatened to hit BRICS countries with 100% tariffs?

If the photo at the top of this piece is accurate, then Ukraine’s demise could come more quickly than many in the West anticipate.

If you are still struggling to understand what Russia’s position is with respect to ending the war, please read the following remarks of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, made during an interview with the Hungarian media outlet, Magyar Nemzet. Lavrov said:

A sustainable settlement is impossible without addressing the root causes of the conflict. Above all, the security threats posed by NATO expansion and Ukraine’s potential accession to the Alliance must be eliminated, as they directly affect Russia. It is equally important to ensure respect for human rights in territories still under the control of the Kiev regime, where everything linked to Russia, Russians, and Russian-speaking people has been systematically destroyed since 2014 — the Russian language, culture, traditions, canonical Orthodoxy, and Russian-language media. There must be international legal recognition of the new territorial realities formed following the accession of Crimea, Sevastopol, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation. On the agenda are the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, withdrawal of lawsuits against Russia, and return of illegally frozen assets in the West. All these provisions must be enshrined in a legally binding peace agreement. Ukraine must return to the foundations of its statehood and adhere to the spirit and letter of the documents that underpin its legitimacy. Let me remind you that Ukraine declared a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status in its 1990 Declaration of State Sovereignty. In August 1991, the Supreme Soviet passed the law on the declaration of independence, reaffirming the principles of that declaration. The Declaration of Independence is cited in the preamble of Ukraine’s current Constitution.”

Russia will not entertain a ceasefire until all of the conditions outlined above are in place or firmly guaranteed. But I continue to believe that this issue will be settled militarily, with Russia prevailing. I encourage you to listen to Danny Davis’ interview of Doug MacGregor. Doug provides a great analysis of why Russia is likely to bring the war in Ukraine to a quick end because of the Western-fomented unrest on Russia’s southern front.

Today’s chats with Nima and the Judge focused primarily on the issue of Zionism and BRICS: