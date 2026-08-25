Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
7hEdited

The points you’ve raised in this excellent piece, Larry, illustrate China’s remarkable prescience; her commitment to long term planning; to hiding her strength and biding her time.

Thus, from the very first steps in her rise to becoming the most potent of America’s adversaries, China has known that the U.S. would by any means at her disposal ensure that Beijing never challenged Washington’s post-cold war global hegemony, whether those means were fair or foul.

Simply put, China understood that it was imperative to identify those factors which made America so powerful if it was ever to be rivalled, let alone weakened. To this end, the CPC soon concluded that it was the US’s technological superiority, especially when applied to her military and manufacturing prowess, as well as the power of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, that made her seemingly omnipotent

If America was to be rivalled, even overtaken on the global stage, China had to break free of the dollar-based global financial system and dramatically raise her technological game. Hence, ‘Made in China, 2025.

China’s subsequent actions, premised on these decisions, are plainly visible in her decision to gradually internationalise the Yuan; create CIPS as a cross-border settlement system; reduce her exposure to the dollar by stocking up on gold and stockpiling commodities and minerals used in industry and manufacture.

Without belabouring the point, at the technological level, China’s progress has been astonishing, especially in the development of her military: to wit, a space-based surveillance system that can with precision guide her newest missiles to their targets; her radar and sensors that can detect and intercept over the horizon missiles, as well as sink enemy torpedos under the sea; the rapid growth of her navy and airforce. And of course drones, although these might soon lose their efficacy as China, along with U.S., develop the ability to destroy even drone swarms.

It might well be that the age of the drone has come and gone, replaced by longer distance lasers that both China and the U.S. have apparently mastered.

At the levels of industry and manufacturing, here, too, Chinese technology seems to be more advanced in certain respects: dark factories ‘manned’ 24/7 by autonomous machines and robots, fed by supply chains in close proximity to those same dark factories. All premised on the broader infrastructure that China still builds, despite being derided by American-trained economists for being unproductive.

The above, taken together, explains why Trump has eased back on providing Ukraine with the means to defend herself against Russian air attacks. It is my surmise that the American deep state months ago advised POTUS that Ukraine would lose this war, knowing that he, Trump, can’t abide losers. Doesn’t want to be associated with them. Let the stupid Europeans go down with Kiev.

It is my further surmise that Trump recognises that the balance of power has swung to such a degree that each side can and would inflict the same amount of pain on the other; when no side can emerge victorious. All his bravado down the crapper. If only he could defer the humiliation to his successor.

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PForty7's avatar
PForty7
13h

Larry, China's CIPS uses the Swift messaging system for many of its transactions for messaging and instructions. In fact the vast majority of China's trade and financial transactions and its banks rely on Swift. CIPS is not a total replacement for SWIFT.

People don't realize how system-bound transactions are. Even using a credit card to buy a latte runs through seven disparate transaction and financial systems. Very difficult to completely eliminate and replace.

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