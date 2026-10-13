Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Kent Ramsay's avatar
Kent Ramsay
Oct 13

For some strange reason, the US is intentionally destroying the global energy system, by causing the destruction of the Middle East oil yfields, pipelines, LNG and gas refineries, and the fleets of oil tankers. All these things are being destroyed day by day. It all started with Trump starting the war. These things were all predicted before the war and have now come to pass. The damage is clear, yet Trump continues the war, meaning more damage every day. Why is the US intentionally destroying a huge percentage of the worlds petrochemical needs?

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
Oct 13

It is a grim outlook. I feel like I am in the audience, watching the performance of a Greek tragedy.

This planet that we live on has an abundance of fuels for the energy human beings need to live. Yet we are seeing how fragile the means used to extract, refine, and transport those fuels are. Fragile because the means are made by man...and man can also destroy the means.

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