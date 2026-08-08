Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a trilateral defense pact on Friday, ostensibly binding three of the Muslim world’s most militarily and economically significant states into a mutual-defense arrangement, but the details of the agreement have not been published.

Signed in the holy city of Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the agreement reportedly stipulates that an armed attack against any of the three would be regarded as an attack on all. The three governments framed it in identical statements as a measure to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and to enhance defense cooperation across the board.

The pact’s name itself reflects some ambiguity in how the parties are presenting it: Pakistani and Turkish statements referred to it as the “Mecca Joint Defense Agreement,” while some outlets reported it as the “Mecca Joint Deterrence Agreement.” The distinction is more than semantic — it suggests that there is no definitive red line, with the signatories walking between a hard mutual-defense commitment and a looser deterrence framework.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan previously signed a bilateral mutual defense pact — the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” — on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh. Like the Mecca agreement, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan pledged that any aggression against either country would be considered an attack on both, and it came in the wake of the September 9, 2025 Israeli strike on Doha, Qatar. Yet, following Ansar Allah’s recent attacks on Saudi oil tankers and the Saudi oil refinery in Jizan, Pakistan did not respond. Under the terms of the Saudi/Pakistani agreement that seems to qualify as aggression.

So who is the potential threat the Mecca agreement seeks to deter? Officially, the pact points at no one. In practice, its subtext is widely read. The three governments have all voiced concern about Israel’s expanding military footprint across Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, and Erdogan has repeatedly accused the Israeli government of trying to “dynamite” the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding signed in June to pause the fighting.

Israel’s government had not commented publicly on the pact as of Friday. Iran’s reaction was mixed. An Iranian lawmaker dismissed the arrangement on social media, arguing that a paper agreement with Türkiye and Pakistan will not bring the Saudis security any more than their dependence on Washington had. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, however, responded positively to the Turkey-Saudi-Pakistani alliance, stating that:

Iran’s Powerful Armed Forces have shown their readiness, capability, and might in face of the world’s most expensive military. When Muslims stand together, we can face every challenge by malicious outsiders head-on. Time to rely only on ourselves and embrace true brotherhood.

Some Israeli and American commentators have characterized the deepening security ties among Sunni states as the formation of an anti-Israel bloc. The signatories reject that framing, casting the pact instead as defensive insurance in a neighborhood where, as Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Doha put it, the three now present a combined force steering the region towards a different security architecture than the one in place over the last few decades, especially in the wake of the Iran war.

It is possible that the Mecca agreement marks the first step in what President Putin and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said after meeting with Iran’s Aragchi on April 27 and May 6 respectively. Following his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, President Vladimir Putin called for a new security architecture in the Persian Gulf / Middle East. Echoing Putin, Wang Yi stated, following his meeting with Aragchi, that countries in the Gulf and Middle East “should take their future into their own hands” and expressed China’s support for “the establishment of a regional peace and security framework led by regional countries.” He linked this to restoring stability, including safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and emphasized regional ownership rather than external dominance.

We should not ignore the symbolism of the signing of this agreement in Mecca. If this was just a regular diplomatic agreement focused only on security, then the signing ceremony could have taken place in Riyadh. By doing it in Mecca, I think that Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were sending a clear message that this is a declaration tied to defending muslims, not just their respective countries.

It is also noteworthy that this agreement has been in the works for some time… It was not ginned up in the last couple of weeks. Previously, these three countries did not condemn the US/Israeli attack on Iran, nor have they done anything concrete to support the Palestinians facing the murderous onslaught of Israel. Perhaps they have had a change of heart and are now taking the first steps towards asserting Islamic hegemony over West Asia. We’ll see.

In my latest Counter Currents I discuss the economic victory that Iran appears to have achieved by taking control of the Strait of Hormuz:

Colonel Wilkerson and I discussed the latest developments in the Persian Gulf with Nima:

Danny Davis and I examined the apparent stand down by the US military and analyzed the prospects for a negotiated end to the war with Iran:

I discussed my take on the Mecca agreement with the Z-man on the latest Transition Protocol podcast:

Today’s INTEL Roundtable featured Scott Ritter, Pepe Escobar and me:

Not a lot of news for Mario to cover today:

After a week hiatus, I’m back with Sulaiman Ahmed: