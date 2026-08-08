Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
10h

The pact sounds very good as a bulwark against Israel. It will be even better if the three can be a force to stop Israel's killing and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon.

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
6h

A good point to highlight the signing location is Mecca rather than Riyadh.

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