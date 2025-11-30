I wonder what Ronald Reagan would say about Donald Trump’s criminal campaign of extrajudicial killings in the name of fighting narco terrorism? During his two terms as President, Reagan repeatedly framed America as a “light unto the nations” and a “shining city upon a hill” whose freedom, democratic institutions, and prosperity should serve as a model to others, not through conquest but by example. He argued that Americans had an obligation to “keep faith” with this vision—maintaining limited government, strong civil society, and a sense of moral purpose—so that the city would remain strong, free, and worthy of the world’s attention

The phrase, “a shining city upon a hill,” comes from the Bible… The Gospel of Matthew, chapter 5, verse 14, to be precise:

You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden.

A lofty vision to be sure, but given Donald Trump’s current policy of killing suspected drug traffickers without the benefit of a trial, which the US military is happily carrying out, the United States is behaving like a venal, bloodthirsty tyrant. We have become a metaphorical city of darkness and evil. If Trump genuinely believes that the boats and crews he is blowing up are actually ferrying illegal narcotics, then those boats should be seized and the cargo inspected. Only if the people onboard those crafts started shooting at an approaching US vessel would lethal force be justified.

According to a detailed investigative report published by The Washington Post on November 28, 2025, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a verbal directive to U.S. military personnel to “kill everybody” on board a vessel suspected of smuggling illegal narcotics in the Caribbean Sea. This order reportedly led to a second missile strike that killed two survivors who were clinging to the wreckage of the boat after an initial attack. The incident occurred on September 2, 2025, off the coast of Trinidad, and was the first in a series of over 20 U.S. strikes on suspected drug boats that have killed more than 80 people to date.

The founding fathers of the United States eschewed giving the President the power to kill whomever he or she deemed as bad. The essence of our judicial system is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. That means presenting evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that a person or persons have committed a crime, and that a jury of their peers pass judgment. This Constitutional foundation means that police cannot simply shoot and kill someone just because they think that person is engaged in the sale of illegal narcotics.

I am appalled at the cowardice of the six Democrat members of Congress who have spoken in general terms about the duty of service members and intelligence personnel to refuse “illegal” or “unlawful” orders, but not said one damn word about these attacks on boats departing Venezuela. If they don’t make it specific, then they are just engaged in a cheap political stunt. Although Donald Trump and Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, insist that they have the law on their side, neither is a lawyer and neither seems to understand the US Constitution. Just because some political hack at the Department of Justice (DOJ) writes a memo justifying illegal and immoral actions, that does not permit anyone — the President included — to carry out extrajudicial killings. I still remember that this same tactic was used by George W Bush to justify torture… the US DOJ said it was okay, but it was not.

Donald Trump is not the first US President to order extrajudicial killings… George W Bush did it, Barack Obama did it, and Joe Biden did it. In fact, the CIA assassination program was just another manifestation of this evil. What I find terrifying is that most US legislators are either cheering this madness or remaining quiet, unwilling to challenge a corrupt and illegal policy.

I think that Ronald Reagan genuinely believed that US actions and its embrace of freedom, democratic institutions, and prosperity, both at home and abroad, would serve as a model to other nations. Donald Trump is sending a darker message — we kill who we want to without regard to law and human decency. I believe we are setting a standard for how a nation should behave, but it is one based in depravity. As an American with 28 ancestors who fought in the American Revolution in 1776, I am ashamed of what my country has become… Instead of a City that is a Beacon of Light, we are behaving like the inhabitants of Sodom and Gomorah, who lived in darkness and celebrated killing.

Consider this my sermon for Sunday. Here is my chat with Matt Erhet and Marty Sieff on Beyond Geopolitics: