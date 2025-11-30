Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Richard Roskell
12h

"According to a detailed investigative report published by The Washington Post on November 28, 2025, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a verbal directive to U.S. military personnel to “kill everybody” on board a vessel suspected of smuggling illegal narcotics in the Caribbean Sea."

If that's correct, then Mr. Hegseth has de facto conspired to commit murder and he should be prosecuted. If an American prosecutor won't do it, then it would fall to an international one. But I won't hold my breath pending the indictment.

mk68
11h

Survivors would be able to launch legal proceedings, or at least be the subject of such:

https://chronicleai.org/article/u-s-detains-survivors-from-caribbean-drug-boat-strike-igniting-legal-and-humanitarian-debate

Meanwhile it would surely be time for other governments to protest this flagrant violation of international law. Reagan had his own problems with that:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicaragua_v._United_States

Even his shining city on a hill had difficulties living up to its lofty principles, as Iran-Contra showed.

However, there was a degree of accountability that seems to have disappeared. Where are the courageous US lawmakers and international leaders who would protest this carnage?

